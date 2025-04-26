Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: KKR-PBKS share points in first rain-abandoned match of the season

Punjab Kings have jumped back to the fourth spot in the points table with 11 points in their account now

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

The new and hot rivalry of Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was expected to write a new chapter in match number 44 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. However, it seems like KKR will be left without having their chance to redeem themselves against PBKS as the match between the two sides ended in a no contest due to rain. 
 
Notably, in their last two matches before today, PBKS chased down the highest successful run chase in IPL history (262) and defended the lowest total in IPL history (111) to gain the upper hand in their recent rivalry.
 
 
Earlier, PBKS won the toss and opted to bat first. Their decision turned out correct as they added 120 runs for the first wicket to start the match. Andre Russell struck first for KKR by removing Priyansh Arya (69). Vaibhav Arora then got rid of Prabhsimran Singh (83) to send both PBKS openers back to the pavilion. Glenn Maxwell (7) failed to justify his price tag again and lost his wicket to Varun Chakravarthy. PBKS then decided to promote Marco Jansen (3) up the order but their decision backfired and he lost his wicket to Vaibhav Arora.
 
Skipper Shreyas Iyer (25 not out) and Josh Inglis (11 not out) then added some quick runs in the end as PBKS finished their innings at 201 for 4.

In reply, KKR scored seven runs in the first over before a sudden rain brought the match to a halt. The rain eased for a moment but came back strongly as the match eventually ended in a no contest with both teams sharing a point each.
 
Scorecard:
 
Punjab Kings:
 
Punjab Kings innings 201-4 (20 ov) CRR:10.05
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Priyansh Arya c V Arora b A Russell 69 35 8 4 197.14
Prabhsimran Singh c R Powell b V Arora 83 49 6 6 169.39
Shreyas Iyer (C) Not out 25 16 1 1 156.25
Glenn Maxwell b V Chakaravarthy 7 8 1 0 87.5
Marco Jansen c V Iyer b V Arora 3 7 0 0 42.86
Josh Inglis (WK) Not out 11 6 2 0 183.33
Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 0, w 2, nb 1, p 0)
Total 201 (4 wkts, 20 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Vaibhav Arora 4 0 34 2 0 8.5
Chetan Sakariya 3 0 39 0 0 13
Harshit Rana 2 0 27 0 0 13.5
Varun Chakaravarthy 4 0 39 1 0 9.75
Sunil Narine 4 0 35 0 1 8.75
Andre Russell 3 0 27 1 0 9
  Kolkata Knight Riders:
 
Kolkata Knight Riders Inning
7-0 (1 ov) CRR:7.00
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK) Not out 1 3 0 0 33.33
Sunil Narine Not out 4 3 1 0 133.33
Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 1, nb 0, p 0)
Total 7 (0 wkts, 1 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Marco Jansen 1 0 6 0 0 6
 

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

