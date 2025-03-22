Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB player battles: Kohli vs Narine, Salt vs Russell & more

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB player battles: Kohli vs Narine, Salt vs Russell & more

KKR and RCB have delivered some of the most thrilling clashes in IPL history, including a nail-biting one-run victory just last year.

KKR vs RCB

KKR vs RCB

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time since their inaugural IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin the season. That opening encounter, 17 years ago, marked the birth of something special – a rivalry that has sparked excitement ever since.
 
KKR and RCB have delivered some of the most thrilling clashes in IPL history, including a nail-biting one-run victory just last year. Their matchups have played a significant role in propelling both the league and T20 cricket to new heights. Sunil Narine revolutionized the role of opening batters, showing that aggressive play could be just as effective as cautious innings.  AB de Villiers demonstrated how runs could be accumulated behind the wicket with the same consistency as those in front. Meanwhile, Andre Russell has been on a mission to push the boundaries of hitting, constantly experimenting with his power to see if he could send a ball to outer space. 
 
  With the match featuring a plethora of talent in both sides, let us have a look at the key matchups tonight at the iconic Eden Gardens: 
1. Quinton de Kock vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: In 16 innings, de Kock scored 67 runs off 70 balls, averaging 33.5 with a strike rate of 96. He was dismissed twice during these encounters. 
Quinton de Kock vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Inns Runs Balls Outs Avg SR
16 67 70 2 33.5 96
 
2. Venkatesh Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Iyer faced Bhuvneshwar in 8 innings, scoring 55 runs off 42 balls, with an impressive strike rate of 131 and no dismissals. 
Venkatesh Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Inns Runs Balls Outs SR
8 55 42 0 131
 
3. Rinku Singh vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Rinku Singh faced Bhuvneshwar 4 times, scoring 27 runs off 21 balls, maintaining a solid strike rate of 129 with no dismissals. 
Rinku Singh vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Inns Runs Balls Outs SR
4 27 21 0 129

Also Read

IPL 2025

KKR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: IPL 2025 opening ceremony begins at 6 PM IST; Toss at 7 PM IST

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025: Most expensive players bought over the years in IPL history

Ravi Shastri

English to Tamil: Full list of commentators for IPL 2025's 13-feed telecast

Virat Kohli

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is going to have a big impact again - Kane Williamson

Ricky Ponting

IPL 2025: We are going to become the greatest Punjab Kings side - Ponting

 
4. Virat Kohli vs Varun Chakravarthy: In 7 innings against Chakravarthy, Kohli accumulated 40 runs from 39 balls, averaging 40.0 with a strike rate of 103, dismissed once. 
Virat Kohli vs Varun Chakravarthy
Inns Runs Balls Outs Avg SR
7 40 39 1 40 103
 
5. Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine: Over 20 innings, Kohli made 162 runs from 157 balls against Narine, with an average of 40.5 and a strike rate of 103, dismissed 4 times. 
Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine
Inns Runs Balls Outs Avg SR
20 162 157 4 40.5 103
 
6. Phil Salt vs Andre Russell: Salt played 8 innings against Russell, scoring 73 runs off 33 balls, with a strike rate of 221, and was dismissed twice. 
Phil Salt vs Andre Russell
Inns Runs Balls Outs Avg SR
8 73 33 2 36.5 221
  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 

More From This Section

IPL

Nothing on the table yet for Saudi Arabia: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal

KKR vs RCB

IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Playing 11, Rahane and Patidar's captaincy record

IPL trophy

From 2008 to 2024: Check the full list of winners in IPL history here

KKR vs RCB

IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB head-to-head record, key toss stats in Kolkata

Kolkata weather forecast and hourly rain prediction

IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Kolkata weather hourly forecast and rain prediction

Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunil Narine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonyKKR vs RCB Head to HeadGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon