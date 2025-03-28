Friday, March 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch CSK vs RCB cricket match live?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 8 of IPL 2025 today at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Southern Derby.
 
Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed starred with the ball, taking 4/18, supported by Khaleel Ahmed’s 3-wicket haul. The Mumbai side was restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) played pivotal roles in CSK’s four-wicket win, despite a poor showing from the middle order.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Southern Derby.  Both captains after the toss:  Ruturaj Gaikwad: We are going to bowl first. I think it will play slightly better than the last game. So far there hasn't been any dew, we don't know when the dew will arrive and it is not in our control. There are areas; we were sitting behind in the field and would like to be more aggressive, batting wise we can be more clinical. We have just got one change - Pathirana comes back for Ellis.  Rajast Patidar: We had decided to bowl first. It will not make much difference, the surface looks hard, we will try to put up a total and keep them under pressure. The boys did well in the last game. We have to be at our best in every game and we will try to do that today also. The bowling unit after 13 overs.. the way they came back was amazing to see, the intent shown by the batting side was good. It is one of the biggest games in the league because of the fans it makes it fun and exciting. One change - Bhuvi comes in for Rasikh.  CSK playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed  RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

 
RCB enters the game with confidence after defeating the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, in their opener. KKR posted 174/8, with solid contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (56) and Sunil Narine (44). RCB responded with a blistering opening partnership between Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59*), sealing a comfortable chase to start their season with a win. 
 

CSK vs RCB playing 11

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11; Gaikwad and Patidar's captaincy record

CSK vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss, elects to field first

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB head-to-head record, key toss stats in Chennai

IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium's key stats

IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

 
IPL 2025 CSK vs RCB broadcast details 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch CSK vs RCB in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming & telecast information
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 28 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?
 
The match will be held at the Chepauk Cricket Stadium in Chennai on March 28.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?
 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between CSK and RCB will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 begin on March 28?
 
The IPL 2025 match between CSK and RCB will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.    Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

CSK vs RCB

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

