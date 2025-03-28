Friday, March 28, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shreyas Iyer set to receive BCCI central contract after CT heroics

Shreyas Iyer set to receive BCCI central contract after CT heroics

Vice-captain of India's T20 team, all-rounder Axar Patel, could see an upgrade from Grade B to Grade A in the latest contract

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to be rewarded for his exceptional performance in India’s successful campaign at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, as the Mumbai-based batter is now all but confirmed to regain his place in BCCI’s central contract after being dropped during the 2023-24 season along with Ishan Kishan. On the other hand, the trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are also reported to be retained in the A+ category alongside Jasprit Bumrah, despite taking retirement from T20 cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup.
 
BCCI meeting scheduled for Saturday 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to finalise its central contract list in the coming days. A key meeting is scheduled for Saturday, where BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir will be present. This meeting will determine the fate of several senior and emerging cricketers in the latest contract cycle.
 
 
Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja retained in A+ category 
According to reports, India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, batting stalwart Virat Kohli, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will retain their spots in the A+ category. The trio, who have shifted focus to ODIs and Tests after retiring from T20Is following India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, will continue alongside pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the highest contract bracket. 

Shreyas Iyer set for return, doubt over Ishan Kishan 
Shreyas Iyer, who was omitted from the 2023-24 central contracts for not participating in domestic cricket, is expected to make a strong return. Having played a crucial role as India’s top-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy and now leading Punjab Kings in the IPL, Iyer is reportedly in contention for a top-category contract.
 
On the other hand, Ishan Kishan, who was also dropped last season, faces an uncertain future. Discussions are still ongoing regarding his inclusion in the new contract list. 
 
Axar Patel likely to be promoted 
Vice-captain of India’s T20 team, all-rounder Axar Patel, could see an upgrade from Grade B to Grade A. His consistent performances across formats have strengthened his case for a better contract.
 
New faces set to earn central contracts 
Several rising stars, including ‘mystery spinner’ Varun Chakravarthy, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, and explosive batter Abhishek Sharma, are reportedly set to receive BCCI central contracts for the first time.
 
Contract categories and pay structure
  • A+ category: Rs 7 crore retainership
  • A category: Rs 5 crore retainership
  • B category: Rs 3 crore retainership
  • C category: Rs 1 crore retainership
 
A player must feature in at least three Tests, eight ODIs or ten T20Is in a calendar year to be eligible for the next central contract cycle.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

