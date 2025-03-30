IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch MI vs KKR cricket match live

The 12th match of IPL 2025 will feature Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on March 31. Both teams have experienced mixed results so far, with Mumbai Indians currently in ninth place after two losses, while Kolkata Knight Riders are in seventh place with one win in two games.
In their most recent outing, Suryakumar Yadav contributed with 48 runs, but Mumbai Indians fell short by 36 runs against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders claimed an impressive 8-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, led by a stellar 97-run knock from Quinton de Kock.
Historically, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand in their 34 IPL encounters, winning 23 matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders have managed 11 victories. The upcoming clash promises to be an exciting contest, as Mumbai seeks to secure their first win, while Kolkata looks to continue their momentum.
IPL 2025 MI vs KKR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch MI vs KKR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 31 (Monday).
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31.
What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between MI and KKR will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 begin on March 31?
The IPL 2025 match between MI and KKR will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on its app and website.