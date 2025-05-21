Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025, MI vs DC: Mumbai weather forecast, hourly rain prediction today

IPL 2025, MI vs DC: Mumbai weather forecast, hourly rain prediction today

As spectators brace for an unpredictable outing, team strategies and the weather gods will jointly dictate the fate of MI vs DC clash at Wankhede Stadium today

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

As anticipation builds for the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match in 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), an ominous rain forecast threatens to cast a shadow over proceedings. While the MI enter the contest as favourites on paper, their advantage could be significantly diminished by inclement weather and the unpredictability of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. 
  With overcast skies and showers predicted around game time, the toss assumes heightened importance. In all likelihood, the team winning the toss will opt to field first, hoping to capitalise on more predictable conditions early on and gain the upper hand in case of rain-induced disruptions later.
 
 
Although the home team appears stronger based on recent form and familiarity with local conditions, even a brief spell of rain could dramatically alter the course of the match. The DLS method—used to calculate revised targets in rain-affected matches—has a history of turning games on their head, and both camps will be wary of its impact.

As spectators brace for an unpredictable outing, team strategies and the weather gods will jointly dictate the fate of this much-anticipated clash. 
 
So let's take a look at Mumbai's weather forecast provided by two weather websites.
 

Mumbai weather forecast and hourly rain prediction by Accuweather.com

 
Mumbai weather forecast on May 21 by accuweather.com
Time Temperature Rain Chance Conditions Notes
11 AM 32°C 71% Thunderstorms High rain probability
12 PM 33°C 49% Cloudy Warmest hour
1 PM 31°C 20% Cloudy Slight improvement
2 PM 32°C 20% Cloudy Stable conditions
3 PM 31°C 20% Cloudy Continued overcast
4 PM 30°C 20% Cloudy NA
5 PM 29°C 20% Cloudy Slight cooling
6 PM 29°C 16% Cloudy Rain chances
7 PM (MI vs DC toss time) 29°C 7% Cloudy Calm evening
8 PM 29°C 7% Cloudy Pleasant atmosphere
9 PM 29°C 7% Cloudy Consistent conditions
10 PM 28°C 7% Cloudy Humidity at 79%
11 PM 28°C 7% Cloudy Humidity stays at 79%
 

Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) weather forecast and hourly rain prediction by BBC weather

Mumbai rain forecast today by BBC weather
Time Temperature (°C) Rain Probability (%)
11:30 30 14
12:30 30 39
13:30 30 42
14:30 30 62
15:30 31 50
16:30 30 41
17:30 29 36
18:30 29 20
19:30 (MI vs DC match start time) 28 35
20:30 29 37
21:30 28 70
22:30 28 50
23:30 28 54
00:30 (Thu) 28 31
 

Topics : Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals T20 cricket

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

