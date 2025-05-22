Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh hits his maiden IPL century vs GT in Ahmedabad

IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh hits his maiden IPL century vs GT in Ahmedabad

Marsh becomes the ninth Australian player to cross the magical three-digit mark in an IPL innings

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who after starting their season in a convincing manner secured victory after victory, riding on the success of their top-order batters, but soon they started to lose matches and were eventually knocked out of the tournament. After being officially eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race following their last game against SRH, LSG took the field at Ahmedabad today in a battle of pride against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans, and once again it was their top order who stood up for them—especially Mitchell Marsh. 
 
 
Marsh enjoyed a brilliant outing and scored his maiden IPL century, taking every GT bowler to the cleaners. Marsh took 56 balls to complete his century and put LSG en-route to a big total.  Before today Marsh's highest score in IPL was 89. He becomes the ninth Australian player to cross the magical three-digit mark in an IPL innings.
 
Full list of Australian players with IPL century:
 
Player Number of Centuries
David Warner 4
Shane Watson 4
Adam Gilchrist 2
Michael Hussey 1
Shaun Marsh 1
Cameron Green 1
Glenn Maxwell 1
Marcus Stoinis 1
Mitchell Marsh 1
 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

