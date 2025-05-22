Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 GT vs LSG Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 GT vs LSG Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants here

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT have already qualified for the playoffs with 18 points and will aim to seal a top-two finish. Their batting unit, powered by Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, has been dominant this season. In contrast, LSG are out of the playoff race after a poor run of form, compounded by injuries and the suspension of key spinner Digvesh Rathi. While GT are firm favourites, LSG will look to play for pride in their penultimate fixture. 
 
But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look below.
 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs LSG in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025? 

The GT vs LSG match is scheduled for Thursday, May 22, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025? 
The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
 
What time will the toss take place for the GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025 start? 
The GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025 in India? 
The GT vs LSG match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the GT vs LSG match live in India? 
You can stream the GT vs LSG match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants

First Published: May 22 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

