Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here

PBKS vs DC

PBKS vs DC

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 66 of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 24, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. PBKS have already qualified for the playoffs with 17 points and will aim to seal a top-two finish. Their batting unit, powered by Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, has been dominant this season. In contrast, DC are out of the playoff race after a poor run of form, compounded by injuries and players’ departures. While PBKS are firm favourites, DC will look to play for pride in their final IPL 2025 fixture. 
 
 
But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look below.
 
IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC Broadcast Details 
IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

Also Read

PBKS vs DC live score

PBKS vs DC LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: PBKS aim to replace GT at top of points table; toss at 7 pm IST

Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma (L-R)

IPL 2025: Why was Patidar fined despite Jitesh being RCB captain vs SRH?

PBKS vs DC playing 11

IPL 2025 today's match: PBKS vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Pitch Report for PBKS vs DC

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium key stats

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 points table: top four teams, playoffs venue, top batters bowlers

How to Watch PBKS vs DC in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025? 
The PBKS vs DC match is scheduled for Saturday, May 24, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025? 
The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
 
What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 start? 
The PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs DC match in IPL 2025 in India? 
The PBKS vs DC match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the PBKS vs DC match live in India? 
You can stream the PBKS vs DC match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
 

More From This Section

RCB vs SRH highlights

RCB vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS: Ishan-Eshan shine as SRH beat RCB in Lucknow

Kohli and Sudharsan (L-R)

Sai Sudharsan to Virat Kohli: Full list of IPL 2025 Orange Cap contenders

IPL 2025

Qualifier to Eliminator: How to buy tickets for IPL 2025 playoffs

RCB vs SRH broadcast details

IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

PBKS vs DC

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon