IPL 2025 RCB vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an important IPL 2025 match on Thursday, April 24 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
So far this season, despite their dominance away from home, RCB have faltered in Bengaluru, losing all three matches here this season. Their struggles stem from a sluggish pitch that has stifled their batters and confused their bowlers. Totals of 169/8, 163/7, and a shocking 95/9 reflect their inability to adapt to the conditions.
On the other hand, RR face a tough challenge as captain Sanju Samson misses out due to injury. Riyan Parag will lead the side, which is struggling in eighth place on the points table. While their top batsmen, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer, are in decent form, their bowlers, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, have struggled for consistency. The Royals will hope to turn things around on the Chinnaswamy pitch, which could offer some assistance.
But before all that, let us see how you can catch the high-stakes match between RCB and RR live around the world. Check all the details below.
IPL 2025 RCB vs RR broadcast details:
|IPL 2025 RCB vs RR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch RCB vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?
The match between RCB and RR in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 24 (Thursday).
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the RCB vs RR match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match start on April 24?
The match between RCB and RR on April 24 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between RCB and RR in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between RCB and RR in India?
JioHotstar will stream the match live on both its app and website.