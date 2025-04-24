Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 RCB vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an important IPL 2025 match on Thursday, April 24 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 
 
So far this season, despite their dominance away from home, RCB have faltered in Bengaluru, losing all three matches here this season. Their struggles stem from a sluggish pitch that has stifled their batters and confused their bowlers. Totals of 169/8, 163/7, and a shocking 95/9 reflect their inability to adapt to the conditions.
 
On the other hand, RR face a tough challenge as captain Sanju Samson misses out due to injury. Riyan Parag will lead the side, which is struggling in eighth place on the points table. While their top batsmen, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer, are in decent form, their bowlers, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, have struggled for consistency. The Royals will hope to turn things around on the Chinnaswamy pitch, which could offer some assistance.
 
 
But before all that, let us see how you can catch the high-stakes match between RCB and RR live around the world. Check all the details below.

IPL 2025 RCB vs RR broadcast details: 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RCB vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025? 
The match between RCB and RR in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 24 (Thursday).
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the RCB vs RR match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals match start on April 24? 
The match between RCB and RR on April 24 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between RCB and RR in India? 
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between RCB and RR in India? 
JioHotstar will stream the match live on both its app and website.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

