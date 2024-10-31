IPL 2025 Retention: Gujarat Titans' retained, released players; full list

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, 2-time winner Gujarat Titans have announced their retentions for the season. The side which finished 8th last season have decided to retain 5 players with Afghan spinner Rashid Khan the top retention for the side at Rs 18 Crores.
The other picks are skipper Shubman Gill (16.5 Cr), Sai Sudharshan (8.5 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (4 Cr), and Shahrukh Khan (4 Cr)Shubman Gill will likely be made the skipper of the side and will hope to get his team their 3rd title in IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans retained players -
- Rashid Khan - Rs 18 Cr
- Shubman Gill - Rs 16.5 Cr
- Sai Sudharshan - Rs 8.5 Cr
- Rahul Tewatia - Rs 4 Cr
- Shahrukh Khan - Rs 4 Cr
|Full list of released players by Gujarat Titans
|Player
|Nationality
|Role
|Price
|Mohammad Shami
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 6,25,00,000
|David Miller
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 3,00,00,000
|R. Sai Kishore
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 3,00,00,000
|Matthew Wade
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 2,40,00,000
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 1,90,00,000
|Jayant Yadav
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,70,00,000
|Vijay Shankar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,40,00,000
|Noor Ahmad
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 30,00,000
|Darshan Nalkande
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Joshua Little
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 4,40,00,000
|Kane Williamson
|Overseas
|Batter
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Mohit Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Abhinav Manohar
|Indian
|Batter
|₹ 2,60,00,000
|Spencer Johnson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 10,00,00,000
|Umesh Yadav
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 5,80,00,000
|Robin Minz
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹ 3,60,00,000
|Sushant Mishra
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 2,20,00,000
|Kartik Tyagi
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 60,00,000
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Manav Suthar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000