IPL 2025 Retention: Gujarat Titans' retained, released players; full list

IPL 2025 Retention: Indian pacer Mohd Shami and overseas batters like Kane Williamson and David Miller have been released by Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans Retentions

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, 2-time winner Gujarat Titans have announced their retentions for the season. The side which finished 8th last season have decided to retain 5 players with Afghan spinner Rashid Khan the top retention for the side at Rs 18 Crores.
 
The other picks are skipper Shubman Gill (16.5 Cr), Sai Sudharshan (8.5 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (4 Cr), and Shahrukh Khan (4 Cr)
  Shubman Gill will likely be made the skipper of the side and will hope to get his team their 3rd title in IPL 2025.  Gujarat Titans retained players -  
  • Rashid Khan - Rs 18 Cr
  • Shubman Gill - Rs 16.5 Cr
  • Sai Sudharshan - Rs 8.5 Cr
  • Rahul Tewatia - Rs 4 Cr
  • Shahrukh Khan - Rs 4 Cr
 
Full list of released players by Gujarat Titans
Player Nationality Role Price
Mohammad Shami Indian Bowler ₹ 6,25,00,000
David Miller Overseas Batsman ₹ 3,00,00,000
R. Sai Kishore Indian Bowler ₹ 3,00,00,000
Matthew Wade Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 2,40,00,000
Wriddhiman Saha Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 1,90,00,000
Jayant Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,70,00,000
Vijay Shankar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,40,00,000
Noor Ahmad Overseas Bowler ₹ 30,00,000
Darshan Nalkande Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000
Joshua Little Overseas Bowler ₹ 4,40,00,000
Kane Williamson Overseas Batter ₹ 2,00,00,000
Mohit Sharma Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000
Abhinav Manohar Indian Batter ₹ 2,60,00,000
Spencer Johnson Overseas Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000
Umesh Yadav Indian Bowler ₹ 5,80,00,000
Robin Minz Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹ 3,60,00,000
Sushant Mishra Indian Bowler ₹ 2,20,00,000
Kartik Tyagi Indian Bowler ₹ 60,00,000
Azmatullah Omarzai Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 50,00,000
Manav Suthar Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000
 

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

