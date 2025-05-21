IPL 2025 MI vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face off in a high-stakes encounter in Match 63 of IPL 2025. The much-anticipated game will take place at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.
With three teams already securing their spots in the playoffs and five officially out of the race, this match holds immense importance for both MI and DC as they battle for the one remaining playoff berth. Check MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
Currently, Mumbai Indians have a slight edge in the qualification race. They sit in fourth place on the points table with 14 points from 12 matches. A win in this fixture will take them to 16 points, guaranteeing them a place in the next round.
Delhi Capitals, just behind in fifth position with 13 points from 12 games, also remain in contention. However, their path to the playoffs is more complicated and hinges not only on winning this match but also on other results going in their favor.
As the league stage nears its conclusion, this MI vs DC showdown could be decisive in determining the final playoff lineup. Fans can expect a fiercely contested game with both teams putting everything on the line.
MI vs DC broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?
The MI vs DC match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the toss take place for the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 start?
The MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 in India?
The MI vs DC match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the MI vs DC match live in India?
You can stream the MI vs DC match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.