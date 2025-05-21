Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 MI vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Mumbai Indians have a slight edge in the qualification race. They sit in fourth place on the points table with 14 points from 12 matches.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face off in a high-stakes encounter in Match 63 of IPL 2025. The much-anticipated game will take place at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.
 
With three teams already securing their spots in the playoffs and five officially out of the race, this match holds immense importance for both MI and DC as they battle for the one remaining playoff berth.  Check MI vs DC LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
Currently, Mumbai Indians have a slight edge in the qualification race. They sit in fourth place on the points table with 14 points from 12 matches. A win in this fixture will take them to 16 points, guaranteeing them a place in the next round.
 
 
Delhi Capitals, just behind in fifth position with 13 points from 12 games, also remain in contention. However, their path to the playoffs is more complicated and hinges not only on winning this match but also on other results going in their favor.
 
As the league stage nears its conclusion, this MI vs DC showdown could be decisive in determining the final playoff lineup. Fans can expect a fiercely contested game with both teams putting everything on the line. 

MI vs DC broadcast details 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
  Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?
The MI vs DC match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 start?
The MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the MI vs DC match in IPL 2025 in India?
The MI vs DC match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the MI vs DC match live in India?
You can stream the MI vs DC match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

