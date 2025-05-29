Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and RCB to play 4th IPL final after nine years

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and RCB to play 4th IPL final after nine years

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Anish Kumar New Delhi
May 29 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Virat Kohli, the modern-day great, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to play their fourth Indian Premier League final on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.  This was the first time since 2016 when RCB would play in the grand finale of IPL.
 
RCB secured a commanding eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday to book their place in the IPL 2025 final.
 
Skipper Rajat Patidar’s decision to bowl first was vindicated as RCB’s bowlers bundled out PBKS for a meagre 101 in just 14.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer for Punjab with 26. 
 
 
Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma starred with figures of 3 for 17, while the pace trio—Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17)—tore through the top order, reducing Punjab to 50 for 5 by the seventh over.

In reply, RCB chased down the target with ease, reaching 106 for 2 in just 10 overs, powered by a blistering 56 off 27 balls from Philip Salt.

Since the introduction of the current playoffs format in 2011, the winner of Qualifier 1 has gone on to claim the IPL title in 11 out of 14 seasons—including each of the last seven editions from 2018 to 2024.

 

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

