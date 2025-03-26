Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Here's why Sunil Narine not playing KKR vs RR match today?

IPL 2025: Here's why Sunil Narine not playing KKR vs RR match today?

Narine will miss the game due to illness, as confirmed by captain Ajinkya Rahane during the toss.

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell vs RCB. Photo: Sportzpics

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell vs RCB. Photo: Sportzpics

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Knight Riders face an early blow ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Sunil Narine, the all-rounder and opener, will miss the game due to illness, as confirmed by captain Ajinkya Rahane during the toss. Moeen Ali has been brought in as his replacement.  Check RR vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here  With their important player out for the tie, it will be interesting to see how the batting order changes for the defending champions. Moeen Ali will be looking to make an impact on his KKR debut as well on the night. 
"Sunil Narine is unavailable due to illness, so Moeen Ali will replace him," Rahane announced after winning the toss and choosing to bowl. Narine has been a pivotal player for KKR over the years, contributing both as a spinner and an opening batsman.
 
 
In the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week, Narine scored 44 off 26 balls and later took one wicket, conceding 27 runs in his four-over spell.

Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

