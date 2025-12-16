Auqib to Prashant: Uncapped players who become Crorepati in IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 Auction saw several promising young talents attract significant bids, reflecting the faith franchises have in their scouting systems. As teams look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season, the auction showcased several players who bagged impressive deals, becoming 'Crorepatis'. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led the way in splashing cash on emerging stars, signaling their commitment to securing a strong future while preparing for another exciting IPL season.
Prashant Veer: A Bold Investment by CSK
In one of the biggest surprises of the auction, Chennai Super Kings made a daring move to acquire 20-year-old all-rounder Prashant Veer for ₹14.2 crore, making him the joint-most expensive uncapped Indian player of the day. This hefty bid demonstrated CSK’s long-term vision and commitment to nurturing young talent.
Veer's rise has been rapid but earned through consistent performances. He was first spotted playing for Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League and quickly built a reputation as a versatile player. His recent performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy further solidified his status as a promising cricketer capable of making a significant impact in all formats of the game.
Kartik Sharma: Explosive Talent with a Bright Future
Kartik Sharma, a wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, is another uncapped player to make headlines in the IPL 2026 Auction. CSK secured his services for ₹14.2 crore, matching Prashant Veer's record for the most expensive uncapped player. Known for his explosive lower-order hitting in domestic white-ball cricket, Kartik's performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stood out, where he scored 133 runs in five matches at an impressive strike rate of over 160.
Kartik's strike rate of over 160 throughout his brief T20 career of 12 matches caught the attention of IPL franchises, making him a valuable addition to CSK’s squad for IPL 2026.
Auqib Nabi Dar: Picked by Delhi Capitals
Uncapped all-rounder Auqib Nabi Dar created waves in the IPL 2026 Auction when Delhi Capitals secured him for a surprising ₹8.40 crore. In a fiercely contested bidding war, DC outbid Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to bring the young pacer into their fold. Nabi Dar will join a strong pace bowling attack, which includes Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, and Dushmantha Chameera.
The 21-year-old from Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, has been in superb form, particularly in domestic cricket. He picked up 15 wickets in seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with an economy rate of 7.41, including standout figures of 4/16 against Bihar. His impressive performance has made him one of the most exciting young pacers in the country, earning him a well-deserved IPL contract. Tejasvi Singh Dahiya
Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, a 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi, has been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹3 crore in the IPL 2026 auction held on December 16. Initially listed with a base price of ₹30 lakh, Tejasvi impressed franchises with his explosive batting skills.
So far, Tejasvi has played six T20 matches, amassing 113 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 168.65. His batting average stands at an impressive 56.50, having hit 5 fours and 8 sixes. These statistics highlight his potential to be a powerful asset for KKR in the upcoming season.
Tejasvi became the fourth player to be bought by KKR in the auction. Earlier, KKR made a massive splash, securing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a record ₹25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. Following Green, KKR added New Zealand's Finn Allen for ₹2 crore and Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore. Mukul Choudhary
Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Mukul Choudhary was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹2.6 crore during the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The 21-year-old is coming off a match-winning performance against Delhi in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
In just his second year of domestic cricket, Mukul's ₹2.6 crore price tag is a significant achievement. Rajasthan Royals initiated the bidding at his base price of ₹30 lakh, with Mumbai Indians also joining the race.
Mukul made his first-class debut in January 2023 against Chhattisgarh. In three matches, he has accumulated 51 runs at an average of 12.75, with a highest score of 45.
Naman Tiwari
Naman Tiwari, the 20-year-old pacer was sold for Rs 1 crore to Lucknow Super Giants. Another young Indian pacer joining the LSG ranks, where the highly-reputed Bharat Arun is now the bowling coach. The left arm medium fast bowler becomes another uncapped player who fetched more than h expected on the night. Akshat Raghuvanshi
Akshat Raghuvanshi, an uncapped right-handed batter from Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as one of the most exciting domestic batting talents in recent seasons. During the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) acquired him for ₹2.20 crore, recognizing his aggressive strokeplay and strong T20 potential.
Raghuvanshi is renowned for his attacking approach, powerful hitting, and ability to take on bowlers from the very start. Capable of batting in both the top and middle order, he combines solid technical skills with the aggressive mindset required in modern T20 cricket, making him a standout performer in domestic competitions.
Mangesh Yadav
Mangesh Yadav witnessed his price rise by 1,333% on the night as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru roped him in for a whopping Rs 5.20 Crore in the IPL 2026. The 24-year-old left arm pacer is known for his deadly yorkers, the 24-year-old became the top wicket-taker in the MP T20 League, claiming 14 wickets in 21 overs for Gwalior Cheetahs. He impressed with three four-wicket hauls in six matches, including a remarkable spell of 4 for 18 from three overs.
Building on his success in the MP T20 League, Mangesh made his debut for Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He played two matches in the Super League phase, taking three wickets and contributing 28 runs off just 12 balls.
Salil Arora
Punjab batter Salil Arora played a brilliant knock, scoring a 39-ball century in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockout match against Jharkhand at the D.Y. Patil Academy in Pune on Friday.
Arora was particularly dominant against Sushant Mishra, hitting three sixes and a four in the final over of the innings, helping Punjab reach a total of 235 for 6.
He remained unbeaten on 125 from 45 balls, which included nine fours and 11 sixes.
Arora is part of the IPL auction pool in the wicketkeeper category, with a base price of ₹30 lakh.