Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad, players' salary

IPL 2026: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad, players' salary

Their first signing at the mini-auction was all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, whom they acquired for ₹7 crore.

RCB full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

RCB full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended their long wait for an IPL title earlier this year, becoming the defending champions. In line with expectations, they didn’t make any major surprises while announcing their retained players. The franchise decided to release six players, including Liam Livingstone and Lungi Ngidi, while keeping 17 players. Heading into the auction, RCB had eight open slots and a purse of ₹16.4 crore.
 
Their first signing at the mini-auction was all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, whom they acquired for ₹7 crore.
 
RCB had an unforgettable IPL season, finishing second on the points table with 9 wins from 14 matches. After securing a strong position, they went on to defeat Punjab Kings twice, first in the qualifier and then in the final, clinching their maiden IPL title and solidifying their place as the newest champions of the league. 
 
 
Players bought by CSK in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Venkatesh Iyer ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹7,00,00,000.00 Capped
2 Mangesh Yadav ₹30,00,000.00 ₹5,20,00,000.00 Uncapped
3 Jacob Duffy ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
4 Satvik Deswal ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped
 
Players retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2026 auction
Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr)
Virat Kohli BAT - 21
Josh Hazlewood BOWL 2 12.5
Phil Salt BAT 2 11.5
Rajat Patidar BAT - 11
Jitesh Sharma BAT 1 11
Bhuvneshwar Kumar BOWL 2 10.75
Rasikh Salam BOWL 0.3 6
Krunal Pandya AR 2 5.75
Yash Dayal BOWL - 5
Tim David AR 2 3
Suyash Sharma BOWL 0.3 2.6
Jacob Bethell AR 1.25 2.6
Devdutt Padikkal BAT 2 2
Nuwan Thushara BOWL 0.75 1.6
Romario Shepherd AR 1.5 1.5
Swapnil Singh AR 0.3 0.5
Abhinandan Singh BOWL 0.3 0.3
 

More From This Section

KKR full list of players IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full squad, players' salary here

Kartik Sharma

Kartik Sharma becomes joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history

Prashant Veer IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026: CSK buy Prashant Veer for Rs 14.2 crore, priciest uncapped player

IPL Mini Auction

Green to Cummins: Most expensive overseas players in IPL mini auction

IPL 2026 Mini auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Top 10 most expensive players sold in mini-auctions

Topics : Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon