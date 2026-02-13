Friday, February 13, 2026 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Chinnaswamy Stadium gets Karnataka govt nod to host matches

IPL 2026: Chinnaswamy Stadium gets Karnataka govt nod to host matches

The Chinnaswamy Stadium had faced intense scrutiny after a stampede occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title celebrations in June 2025

Chinnaswamy Stadium

Chinnaswamy Stadium

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is set to return as a potential IPL venue after the Karnataka government granted approval for matches to be held at the Bengaluru ground during the 2026 season. The decision ends months of uncertainty around the stadium’s status following safety concerns that had kept it out of action since mid-2025.
 
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed the development on Thursday (February 12), stating that the Cabinet had approved the conduct of IPL fixtures at the venue while ensuring stricter safety measures. The government has also directed authorities to implement recommendations from the Justice John Michael D’Cunha report, which reviewed crowd management and security protocols. 
 

Safety reforms after 2025 incident

The Chinnaswamy Stadium had faced intense scrutiny after a stampede occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL title celebrations in June 2025. The incident led to the venue being declared temporarily unsafe, forcing organisers to shift several scheduled events, including matches from the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.
 
Since then, multiple reviews were carried out to assess infrastructure, access routes, and emergency response systems. Authorities have emphasised tighter ticketing regulations, improved entry and exit planning, and enhanced coordination between law enforcement and stadium officials. According to government statements, public safety will remain the central focus as the venue prepares for a return to hosting major games.

Also Read

USA vs Netherlands T20 WC preview

T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs Netherlands preview, toss time, live streaming

Usman Tariq

Ashwin offers tactical advice as India prepare to face Usman's challenge

Varun Chakravarthy

Erasmus calls Varun's spell a rare skill cricket hasn't witnessed before

Ireland cricket team

T20 WC Preview: IRE look to skipper Stirling to rescue fading hopes vs OMN

SA captain Aiden Markram

T20 WC Preview: South Africa, New Zealand lock horns for group dominance

RCB’s contingency planning

With doubts lingering over the stadium’s readiness, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had begun exploring alternative home venues for IPL 2026. Reports suggested that the franchise even approached Mumbai Indians regarding the possibility of using the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai if approval for Chinnaswamy was delayed.
 
During discussions with officials, the franchise also proposed installing AI-enabled surveillance cameras to streamline crowd monitoring and reduce the risk of overcrowding. These technological upgrades are expected to form part of the broader safety overhaul if matches go ahead at the Bengaluru venue.
 
Final call rests with franchise
 
Although the state government has cleared the stadium to host IPL fixtures, the ultimate decision now lies with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the league authorities. The franchise must evaluate whether the venue is fully prepared to handle the demands of a full IPL schedule.
 
As defending champions, RCB also hold the traditional right to host the subsequent IPL final, which adds further significance to the choice of home ground. A return to Chinnaswamy would mark a symbolic revival for one of the league’s most iconic venues, provided the new safety framework meets both operational and fan expectations.

More From This Section

DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai

MI urges RCB to consider other venues before choosing Navi Mumbai

Ian Bell appointed assistant coach by Delhi Capitals

Ian Bell takes on assistant coach role at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IPL: Global investors line up billion-dollar bids for RCB, Rajasthan Royals

Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood (L-R)

IPL 2026: Sun Pharma signs three-year principal sponsor deal with RCB

Pat Cummins remains optimistic for his participation in the IPL 2026 for SRH

SRH skipper Pat Cummins gives fitness update ahead of IPL 2026 season

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Cricket News T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today