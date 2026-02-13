IPL 2026: Riyan Parag replaces Samson as new Rajasthan Royals captain

The announcement, made on Friday, marks a significant transition phase for the Royals as they look to rebuild after a disappointing 2025 campaign and a major reshuffle in both leadership and squad structure. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Chinnaswamy Stadium gets Karnataka govt nod to host matches Rajasthan Royals have ushered in a new leadership era ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, appointing Riyan Parag as the franchise’s new captain following Sanju Samson’s move to the Chennai Super Kings.The announcement, made on Friday, marks a significant transition phase for the Royals as they look to rebuild after a disappointing 2025 campaign and a major reshuffle in both leadership and squad structure.

Parag handed leadership responsibility

Parag’s elevation comes after several seasons with the franchise, having debuted in 2019 and grown into one of their key middle-order batters. He previously captained the side in a limited capacity when Samson was sidelined, and the management has now shown long-term faith in his leadership potential.

The 24-year-old has played more than 80 IPL matches and delivered his best campaign in 2024, scoring over 500 runs while batting at No 4, a performance that strengthened his credentials as a future leader.

New leadership group with Sangakkara

Parag will work alongside Kumar Sangakkara, who has returned as head coach after Rahul Dravid’s exit following the 2025 season. The franchise endured a difficult year, finishing near the bottom of the table, prompting a structural reset in coaching and leadership ahead of IPL 2026.

Team management reportedly interviewed multiple candidates before finalising Parag as captain, signalling a shift towards building a younger core for the future.

RR makes big changes in squad ahead of IPL 2026

The captaincy switch is part of a wider overhaul within the Rajasthan Royals setup. Samson’s trade to the Chennai Super Kings triggered a series of moves, with the franchise bringing in experienced all-rounders such as Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from the Chennai Super Kings to strengthen balance and depth.

Alongside personnel changes, the Royals have reshaped their support staff and leadership framework, showcasing a clear intent to rebuild after recent struggles. With a young captain at the helm and a revamped squad, IPL 2026 represents a fresh chapter for the inaugural champions as they aim to return to playoff contention.