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IPL 2026: Iyer eyes title win as Punjab Kings stress squad bonding

Punjab Kings will open their campaign in the upcoming season against the Gujarat Titans on March 31 at home

Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings captain

Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Press Trust of India Mohali
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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Declaring that his "eye is on the trophy", Shreyas Iyer on Friday said Punjab Kings are focused on building strong camaraderie off the field ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Speaking at the franchise's jersey unveiling event in Mohali, Iyer stressed on the importance of team bonding during the early phase of the tournament.

"This is the period where we live as a family for two months. The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time where we build that camaraderie," Iyer said.

"We spend most of our time in the game room, playing FIFA and other games. The planning and plotting for matches usually happens a day or two before the game, but building this bond off the field helps us get better results eventually," he added.

 

Punjab Kings will open their campaign in the upcoming season against Gujarat Titans on March 31 at home.

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Embracing expectations from fans, who have nicknamed him 'Sarpanch Sahab', Iyer made his ambitions clear.

"Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy," he asserted.

The skipper, who has battled injuries in recent times, also reflected on his comeback journey.

"It is always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kilos and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back. But I love challenges. I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team," he said.

Pressure is privilege  Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh echoed his captain's confidence, highlighting the role of home support in Mullanpur.

"When you feel the pressure, it is a privilege. It is a lot of fun when you get so much support from the crowd. When people cheer for you, you feel that 30,000 people are running in with you at that time. We will try our best to win all our home matches this year," Arshdeep said.

Reflecting on his journey with the franchise, the India seamer credited the team management for backing him early in his career.

"The journey has been amazing. When I came here for the first time, they gave me full support and showed me my potential. They trusted me a lot when no other team did. I really appreciate that, and I want to stay here for a long time. I am looking forward to winning a lot of trophies for the team," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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