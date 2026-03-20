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KKR sweat over pace options as Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026

KKR begin trials for pacer replacement after Harshit Rana is ruled out of IPL 2026, with multiple bowlers under evaluation ahead of their season opener.

Harshit Rana is ruled out of IPL 2026 after having a knee operation

Harshit Rana is ruled out of IPL 2026

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are scrambling to firm up their pace attack after Harshit Rana was ruled out of the entire IPL 2026, forcing the franchise to accelerate trials for a replacement ahead of their season opener.
 
The injury setback has shifted the team’s immediate focus to squad balance, with multiple domestic pacers being assessed to fill a crucial gap in their bowling unit.
 
KKR begin urgent search for replacement
 
KKR’s team management has shortlisted several fast bowlers — Navdeep Saini, Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Warrier and KM Asif — as part of an ongoing evaluation process.
 
 
The trials have been conducted across phases, beginning in Mumbai and continuing at Eden Gardens, where the franchise held its first training session earlier this week. Simarjeet impressed in the initial rounds, while Saini and Madhwal joined the latest batch of assessments.

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Head coach Abhishek Nayar said the team is carefully evaluating options before making a final call.
 
“We’ve looked at a few bowlers and are assessing who fits the role best. Hopefully, we will identify someone soon who can make a difference,” Nayar said.
 
The franchise is expected to announce a replacement before departing for Mumbai, where they face Mumbai Indians in their opening match on March 29.
 
Rana’s absence leaves a major void
 
Rana sustained a ligament injury in his right knee during India’s T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa, which required surgery and a prolonged rehabilitation period.
 
Nayar described the setback as significant, noting Rana’s growing influence within the squad over the past two seasons, including their title-winning campaign.
 
“He has been an integral part of the team. It’s not easy to replace him,” he said.
 
The pacer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, with the franchise awaiting further medical updates on his recovery timeline.
 
More injury concerns for KKR pace unit
 
Adding to KKR’s concerns, Sri Lankan quick Matheesha Pathirana is yet to receive clearance to participate in IPL 2026.
 
Sri Lanka Cricket said Pathirana is still recovering from an injury and will undergo a mandatory physical performance test only after completing his rehabilitation program.
 
His uncertain availability has compounded KKR’s selection dilemma, particularly in the pace department.
 
Focus shifts to squad readiness ahead of opener
 
KKR are set to play two practice matches, including one on March 23, to finalise their combinations before the tournament begins.
 
The team management is using these games to assess potential replacements under match conditions before making a decision.
 
Meanwhile, captain Ajinkya Rahane backed spinner Varun Chakravarthy despite his expensive outings in the recent T20 World Cup, where he picked up 14 wickets but conceded runs at a high rate.
 
Rahane said the short break following the tournament would help the spinner regain rhythm ahead of the IPL season.  (With agencies input)

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Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders IPL News Cricket News

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

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