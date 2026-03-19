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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Sanju Samson or MS Dhoni: Who will keep wickets for CSK in IPL 2026?

Sanju Samson or MS Dhoni: Who will keep wickets for CSK in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni has not kept wickets in only eight IPL matches across the 2008 and 2009 seasons for Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni with Sanju Samson

MS Dhoni with Sanju Samson

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
After a forgettable 2025 season, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to start their campaign in IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, March 30, in Guwahati.
 
CSK once again start the season with a well-stacked squad, all eyes will once again be on their former captain and veteran MS Dhoni. Despite relinquishing his captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad back in 2024 and demoting himself lower in the batting order, Dhoni remains a crucial part of CSK’s set-up in the upcoming season.
 
However, one of the biggest questions for the Chennai-based franchise will be who will handle the wicketkeeping duties for the team.
 
 
Since his debut back in 2008, Dhoni has remained CSK’s first-choice keeper, but with Sanju Samson’s addition, the question arises whether Dhoni will retain his spot behind the stumps or pass the baton to Samson.

What will be Samson’s role for CSK?

Samson, who was leading the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals till IPL 2025, was traded to CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 players' auction last year. Despite having a good reputation as a captain, Sanju is unlikely to replace Ruturaj as the team’s leader.

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This means the World Cup winning player is likely to play as a top-order batter, and with his current form, Sanju will have no problem adjusting to that role.
 
On top of that, while there has been no hint from the franchise or the player that Samson will keep wickets in place of Dhoni, he is likely to don the wicket-keeping gloves.
 
But in the scenario of Sanju standing behind the wicket, will CSK might give Dhoni rest, or will they use him as an impact player? Only time will tell. The most obvious choice will be playing Chennai's beloved Thala as impact sub.
 
Sanju Samson’s numbers as a batter and wicketkeeper in IPL:
 
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 CT ST
Career 177 20 4704 119 30.95 139.05 3 26 86 17
2025 9 1 285 66 35.63 140.39 0 1 4 1
2024 16 4 531 86 48.27 153.47 0 5 6 1
2023 14 2 362 66* 30.17 153.39 0 3 3 3
2022 17 1 458 55 28.63 146.79 0 2 14 2
2021 14 2 484 119 40.33 136.72 1 2 7 4
2020 14 1 375 85 28.84 158.89 0 3 9 2
2019 12 2 342 102* 34.2 148.69 1 0 4 1
2018 15 1 441 92* 31.5 137.81 0 3 5 0
2017 14 0 386 102 27.57 141.39 1 2 4 0
2016 14 3 291 60 26.45 112.35 0 1 3 1
2015 14 1 204 76 20.4 125.15 0 1 9 0
2014 13 0 339 74 26.07 124.17 0 2 5 2
2013 11 2 206 63 25.75 115.73 0 1 13 0
 

How might CSK miss Dhoni as a keeper?

In the last couple of seasons, Dhoni’s agility behind the wickets has been sub-par, unlike his youth when he was considered one of the quickest. This means that while Samson replacing Dhoni as CSK’s wicketkeeper sounds a little far-fetched, it is not unrealistic.
 
However, if Dhoni decides to pass the baton to Samson, it will be a very tough call for CSK — even bigger than allowing the former skipper to come to bat lower in the order.
 
Dhoni has been considered one of the best cricketing minds, with his quick planning and game-reading abilities being among the reasons why the Chennai-based franchise have five IPL trophies in their cabinet.
 
Despite not being the captain for the last two seasons, Dhoni has been helpful on the ground with his inputs from behind the wickets. While Samson has also been exceptional in the same skill, Dhoni outshines him with his vast experience.
 
Dhoni’s numbers as a batter and wicketkeeper in IPL:
 
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 CT ST
Career 278 100 5439 84* 38.3 137.45 0 24 158 47
2025 14 5 196 30* 24.5 135.17 0 0 6 5
2024 14 8 161 37* 53.67 220.55 0 0 10 0
2023 16 8 104 32* 26 182.46 0 0 7 3
2022 14 6 232 50* 33.14 123.4 0 1 9 0
2021 16 4 114 18* 16.28 106.54 0 0 13 0
2020 14 4 200 47* 25 116.27 0 0 15 1
2019 15 7 416 84* 83.2 134.62 0 3 11 5
2018 16 9 455 79* 75.83 150.66 0 3 11 3
2017 16 4 290 61* 26.36 116 0 1 10 3
2016 14 5 284 64* 40.57 135.23 0 1 8 4
2015 17 5 372 53 31 121.96 0 1 8 3
2014 16 10 371 57* 74.2 148.4 0 1 3 1
2013 18 5 461 67* 41.9 162.89 0 4 15 2
2012 19 5 358 51* 29.83 128.77 0 1 12 2
2011 16 4 392 70* 43.55 158.7 0 2 5 5
2010 13 2 287 66* 31.88 136.66 0 2 5 6
2009 14 5 332 58* 41.5 127.2 0 2 4 4
2008 16 4 414 65 41.4 133.54 0 2 6 0

Instances where Dhoni did not play as wicketkeeper in IPL

MS Dhoni has not kept wickets in only six IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings in his career. Parthiv Patel kept wickets for Chennai in their last five matches of IPL 2008, including the semi-final against Kings XI Punjab and the final against Rajasthan Royals.
 
Parthiv also kept wickets for Chennai in their campaign opener of IPL 2009 against Mumbai Indians before Dhoni took over the role once again.

International cricket record

Dhoni kept wickets in every international match he played across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, with no instances of playing purely as a specialist batsman. He holds records such as the most dismissals by an Indian keeper (829 total), including 256 catches and 38 stumpings in Tests, and 91 T20I dismissals.

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Topics : MS Dhoni Sanju Samson Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings CSK Cricket News

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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