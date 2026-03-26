IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, streaming
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2026 on March 29
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will head into IPL 2026 with renewed confidence after a sub-par outing last year. The Kolkata-based franchise almost revamped their full squad after the 2025 debacle but still managed to retain their core players.
KKR’s batting looks one of the best this year on paper, while the same cannot be said about their bowling after the number of bowlers they lost to injury. Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Matheesa Pathirana is yet to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket.
However, the franchise still has plenty of options to spare and, with these available options, let’s take a look at how their possible playing 11 for IPL 2026 looks.
How KKR’s playing 11 could shape up in IPL 2026
Top order: KKR will have some trouble in picking their top order for IPL 2026. While Angkrish Raghuvanshi is likely to open and skipper Ajinkya Rahane may take the number three spot, there will be a toss-up for the second opening slot between Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, who both played as openers for New Zealand and had a brilliant run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026.
Middle order: The most expensive player of the IPL 2026 player auction, Cameron Green, is likely to take the number four slot, with Rinku Singh coming in at number five, allowing KKR to keep the momentum going.
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Lower middle order: In the lower middle order, KKR are expected to have Ramandeep Singh and Sunil Narine, who are both known for quick cameos in the death overs.
Bowlers: While KKR have plenty of options to pick in batting, their bowling has taken a huge hit due to injuries ahead of the start of the season. Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Matheesa Pathirana is yet to get a NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket.
In their absence, KKR’s pace attack is expected to be headed by Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, along with India’s Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora. The spin attack is likely to be led by the number one T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy.
Impact players: As impact players, KKR are expected to use Umran Malik as a bowling substitute, while the experienced Manish Pandey is likely to be subbed in if the team is in need of an extra batter.
KKR probable playing 11 for IPL 2026: Finn Allen / Tim Seifert, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi
Impact players: Umran Malik / Manish Pandey
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders full squad and players' salary
|Players bought by KKR in IPL 2026 Auction
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/Uncapped
|1
|Cameron Green
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹25,20,00,000.00
|Capped
|2
|Matheesha Pathirana
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹18,00,00,000.00
|Capped
|3
|Blessing Muzarabani
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹2,00,00,000.00 (replacement)
|Capped
|4
|Tejasvi Singh
|₹30,00,000.00
|₹3,00,00,000.00
|Uncapped
|5
|Rachin Ravindra
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|Capped
|6
|Finn Allen
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|₹2,00,00,000.00
|Capped
|7
|Tim Seifert
|₹1,50,00,000.00
|₹1,50,00,000.00
|Capped
|8
|Akash Deep
|₹1,00,00,000.00
|₹1,00,00,000.00
|Capped
|9
|Rahul Tripathi
|₹75,00,000.00
|₹75,00,000.00
|Capped
|10
|Daksh Kamra
|₹30,00,000.00
|₹30,00,000.00
|Uncapped
|11
|Sarthak Ranjan
|₹30,00,000.00
|₹30,00,000.00
|Uncapped
|12
|Prashant Solanki
|₹30,00,000.00
|₹30,00,000.00
|Uncapped
|13
|Kartik Tyagi
|₹30,00,000.00
|₹30,00,000.00
|Uncapped
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction
|Player
|Type
|Base (INR Cr)
|Sold (INR Cr)
|Rinku Singh
|BAT
|-
|13
|Varun Chakravarthy
|AR
|-
|12
|Sunil Narine
|BOWL
|-
|12
|Harshit Rana
|BOWL
|-
|4
|Ramandeep Singh
|AR
|-
|4
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|BAT
|0.3
|3
|Vaibhav Arora
|BOWL
|0.3
|1.8
|Rovman Powell
|BAT
|1.5
|1.5
|Ajinkya Rahane
|BAT
|1.5
|1.5
|Umran Malik
|BOWL
|0.75
|0.75
|Manish Pandey
|BAT
|0.75
|0.75
|Anukul Roy
|AR
|0.3
|0.4
|Luvnith Sisodia
|BAT
|0.3
|0.3
|Mayank Markande (Traded)
|BOWL
|0.3
|0.3
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule
|Match No
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|2
|Mar 29, 2026
|Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|6
|Apr 2, 2026
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|12
|Apr 6, 2026
|Punjab Kings
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|15
|Apr 9, 2026
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|7:30 PM
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders matches live streaming and telecast details
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders start their campaign in IPL 2026?
Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2026 campaign on Sunday, March 29.
Who will the Kolkata Knight Riders face in their opening game of IPL 2026?
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2026.
Where to watch live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders matches in IPL 2026 in India?
The live telecast of all the IPL 2026 matches of Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders matches in IPL 2026 in India?
The live streaming of all the IPL 2026 matches of Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 11:07 AM IST