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Home / Markets / News / Planned RCB sale may unlock special dividend for USL shareholders

Planned RCB sale may unlock special dividend for USL shareholders

Nomura says United Spirits' planned RCB sale could unlock a one-time payout, with dividend depending on how much of the proceeds the company distributes

Virat Kohli, RCB

Nomura said the realised valuation exceeded its own estimates and Bloomberg consensus. (Photo: PTI)

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

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United Spirits Ltd’s (USL) planned divestment of its Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise could lead to a sizeable one-time payout to shareholders, with Nomura estimating a potential special dividend of up to ₹196 per share.
 
The estimate is based on USL’s agreement to sell its 100 per cent stake in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL) at an enterprise valuation of ₹16,660 crore ($1.78 billion), the highest ever for an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.
 
According to Nomura, a full payout of the proceeds could translate into a dividend of ₹196 per share, while a 50 per cent distribution would imply about ₹98 per share.
 
 
The brokerage noted that USL was already in a net cash position before the transaction, strengthening the case for shareholder returns. However, the company has not yet outlined a formal capital allocation strategy.
 
The buyer consortium includes the Aditya Birla Group, The Times Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone.

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Nomura said the realised valuation exceeded its own estimates and Bloomberg consensus, though it was slightly below bullish expectations of around $2 billion.
 
The brokerage described the deal as effective monetisation of a non-core asset.
 
RCB’s contribution to USL’s financials has been relatively modest, accounting for about 2 per cent of revenue and 9 per cent of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and profit in FY25.
 
Despite this, the franchise has remained a high-visibility asset for the company.
 
Nomura has maintained a ‘buy’ rating on USL with a target price of ₹1,650, citing favourable trends in the core alco-beverage business.
 
These include regulatory easing across states, pricing deregulation in key markets and potential benefits from the India–UK free trade agreement.
 
USL shares last closed at ₹1,311 on Wednesday, valuing the company at ₹95,356 crore.

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Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore United Spirits Nomura IPL News Indian Premier League

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

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