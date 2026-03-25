IPL 2026: CSK Playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, streaming

The five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after a disappointing run in the last edition that saw them finish at the bottom of the table for the first time ever, will look to redeem themselves when they start their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday, March 30.

CSK will be happy to have their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad returning after missing his services due to injury halfway through last season. On top of that, they have in-form Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube in the mix.

The departure of Jadeja has left them with an open spot, but CSK have signed youngster Prashant Veer to fill that position. Former skipper MS Dhoni is also set to feature for the entire season, giving CSK a sense of confidence ahead of the new season.

Keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at how CSK’s playing 11 could look heading into the 19th edition of the tournament.

How CSK’s playing 11 could shape up in IPL 2026

Top order: While CSK will have some trouble in deciding their playing 11 and batting order in the latter half of the innings, such will not be the case with their top order. Sanju Samson, who has joined CSK from RR using the trade option, is likely to open the innings with youngster Ayush Mhatre.

Samson, despite a tough run with the bat for most of the year, redeemed himself in the recently concluded T20 World Cup by winning the Player of the Tournament award and playing a key role in India’s successful title defence. Along with him will be one of the biggest finds of IPL 2025 and India U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre.

While skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s preferred position is opening, he is expected to take the number three spot, just like he did in 2025 before getting injured and sidelined from the tournament.

Middle order: CSK’s middle-order selection also will not trouble them much, as they are more than likely to stick with Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis, who both had successful outings in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Lower middle order: In the lower middle order, CSK are likely to slot in Prashant Veer as a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who was traded to RR, as Veer is also a left-handed batter and spinner. He will be joined by former skipper MS Dhoni at the number seven spot. However, Dhoni’s batting position might depend on how the team is performing in the match, as seen in the last couple of seasons.

Bowlers: Last year’s second-highest wicket-taker Noor Ahmad is expected to lead the team’s spin attack once again, while Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed will be CSK’s go-to pacers. It was earlier reported that CSK might go with Nathan Ellis in the playing 11, but with him being ruled out for the entire season, the five-time champions can go with Anshul Kamboj, who is coming off a successful domestic season in 2025, as the third pacer.

Impact players: The Impact Player option will be an exciting section for CSK, as they are likely to go with Rahul Chahar as a bowling option and Kartik Sharma as a batting option. CSK can also try Sarfaraz Khan from the Impact Player option, given his brilliant run in the domestic circuit recently.

Now, one of the biggest tactical changes CSK can make with the Impact Player option at their disposal is by using MS Dhoni as the 12th player. CSK already have a designated wicketkeeper in their squad in the form of Sanju Samson, meaning Dhoni will be relinquishing his duties to an experienced player.

At 44 years of age, it can be a little too much for Dhoni to bat, keep wickets for 20 overs and also deliver with the bat. Him coming in as an Impact Player will allow CSK to use him higher up the batting order.

Sarfaraz Khan or Kartik Sharma can replace him in the playing 11 if CSK decide to opt for this option. However, it is unlikely that CSK will send Dhoni as an Impact Player at the start of the season.

CSK probable playing 11 for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Prashant Veer, MS Dhoni (wk), Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

Impact players: Rahul Chahar / Kartik Sharma / Sarfaraz Khan ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC Playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, live streaming Rahul Chahar / Kartik Sharma / Sarfaraz Khan

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings full squad and players' salary

Players bought by CSK in IPL 2026 Auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped 1 Kartik Sharma ₹30,00,000.00 ₹14,20,00,000.00 Uncapped 2 Prashant Veer ₹30,00,000.00 ₹14,20,00,000.00 Uncapped 3 Rahul Chahar ₹1,00,00,000.00 ₹5,20,00,000.00 Capped 4 Matt Henry ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 5 Akeal Hosein ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 6 Matthew Short ₹1,50,00,000.00 ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 7 Zak Foulkes ₹75,00,000.00 ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 8 Sarfaraz Khan ₹75,00,000.00 ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 9 Aman Khan ₹30,00,000.00 ₹40,00,000.00 Uncapped CSK list of retained players Players Type Base price (Rs crore) Sold (Rs crore) Ruturaj Gaikwad BAT - 18 Shivam Dube AR - 12 Noor Ahmad BOWL 2 10 Ravichandran Ashwin AR 2 9.75 Khaleel Ahmed BOWL 2 4.8 MS Dhoni BAT - 4 Anshul Kamboj AR 0.3 3.4 Gurjapneet Singh BOWL 0.3 2.2 Jamie Overton AR 1.5 1.5 Ramakrishna Ghosh AR 0.3 0.3 Mukesh Choudhary BOWL 0.3 0.3 Shreyas Gopal BOWL 0.3 0.3

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings full schedule

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 schedule Match Opponent Venue Date Time (IST) 3 Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 30/3/26 19:30:00 7 Punjab Kings Chennai 3/4/26 19:30:00 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 5/4/26 19:30:00 18 Delhi Capitals Chennai 11/4/26 19:30:00

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings matches live streaming and telecast details

When will Chennai Super Kings start their campaign in IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2026 campaign on Monday, March 30.

Who will Chennai Super Kings face in their opening game of IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2026.

Where to watch live telecast of Chennai Super Kings matches in IPL 2026 in India?

The live telecast of all the IPL 2026 matches of Chennai Super Kings will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Chennai Super Kings matches in IPL 2026 in India?

The live streaming of all the IPL 2026 matches of Chennai Super Kings will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.