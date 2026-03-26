IPL 2026: SRH Playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, streaming

Despite winning their only Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy a decade ago in 2016, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the tournament due to their aggressive approach in batting.

Since 2024, SRH’s all-offensive approach has been a treat for fans. However, the same approach came back to haunt them last season when they kept losing wickets while trying to play aggressively, resulting in them failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Their bowling also let them down, leaking runs in all stages of the innings. SRH tried to rectify their batting shortcomings by adding players like Liam Livingstone to the mix, making their batting even stronger.

But their bowling for the new season once again looks lacking in genuine wicket-takers, especially after skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the initial matches of the tournament.

But with all the changes, what will SRH’s playing 11 look like in IPL 2026? Let’s take a look.

How SRH’s playing 11 could shape up in IPL 2026

Top order: SRH have one of the most explosive top orders in the tournament, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opening the innings, while Ishan Kishan comes in at number three.

While Ishan has been in excellent form since 2025, the inconsistency of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma will be a concern for the team ahead of the official start of the tournament.

Middle order: At number four, SRH are likely to stick with Heinrich Klaasen, while their new signing Liam Livingstone is likely to come in at number five. Nitish Kumar Reddy is also expected to retain his spot in the middle order.

Lower middle order: In the lower middle order, SRH are expected to have Aniket Varma, who played some fine innings in the later overs for the team in 2025. He will have the services of Harsh Dubey alongside him, who is coming off a strong run with both bat and ball in the domestic circuit.

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel are expected to lead the pace attack until skipper Pat Cummins fully recovers from his injury and returns to the squad. Meanwhile, Zeeshan Ansari, who bowled well for the franchise in 2025, is likely to be their primary spin option.

Impact players: With just three overseas players in the squad, SRH can use Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis as an impact player if they need an extra batter, or Shivam Mavi if they need a bowler.

When Pat Cummins returns to the playing 11, one of Harsh Dubey or Aniket Varma is likely to be dropped and can be used as an impact substitute.

SRH probable playing 11 for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Varma, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact players: Kamindu Mendis / Shivam Mavi ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RCB playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, streaming Kamindu Mendis / Shivam Mavi

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad and players' salary

Players bought by SRH in IPL 2026 Auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped 1 Liam Livingstone ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹13,00,00,000.00 Capped 2 Jack Edwards ₹50,00,000.00 ₹3,00,00,000.00 Uncapped 3 Salil Arora ₹30,00,000.00 ₹1,50,00,000.00 Uncapped 4 Shivam Mavi ₹75,00,000.00 ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 5 Krains Fuletra ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 6 Praful Hinge ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 7 Amit Kumar ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 8 Onkar Tarmale ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 9 Sakib Hussain ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 10 Shivang Kumar ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players Player Type Base Price (INR Cr) Sold Price (INR Cr) Heinrich Klaasen BAT - 23 Pat Cummins AR - 18 Abhishek Sharma AR - 14 Travis Head BAT - 14 Ishan Kishan BAT 2 11.25 Harshal Patel AR 2 8 Nitish Kumar Reddy AR - 6 Eshan Malinga BOWL 0.3 1.2 Brydon Carse AR 1 1 Jaydev Unadkat BOWL 1 1 Kamindu Mendis AR 0.75 0.75 Zeeshan Ansari BOWL 0.3 0.4 Aniket Verma BAT 0.3 0.3

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule

Match No Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) 1 Mar 28, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM 6 Apr 2, 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM 10 Apr 5, 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 3:30 PM 17 Apr 11, 2026 Punjab Kings Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur 3:30 PM

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad matches live streaming and telecast details

When will Sunrisers Hyderabad start their campaign in IPL 2026?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2026 campaign on Saturday, March 28.

Who will Sunrisers Hyderabad face in their opening game of IPL 2026?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening match of IPL 2026.

Where to watch live telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad matches in IPL 2026 in India?

The live telecast of all IPL 2026 matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad matches in IPL 2026 in India?

The live streaming of all IPL 2026 matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.