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IPL 2026 KKR vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats

Kolkata Knight Riders have played an impressive 101 encounters at Eden Gardens, having won 57 matches and ending up on the losing side 42 times over the years. Two matches ended in no contest

Pitch report for KKR vs DC

Pitch report for KKR vs DC

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into their final league-stage clash of IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 24, with their playoff hopes still hanging by a thread. The three-time champions can only qualify if Rajasthan Royals lose to Mumbai Indians in the afternoon fixture. If RR win, KKR’s final game of the season will have no impact on the playoff race.
 
Regardless of the result earlier in the day, KKR will be determined to put up a strong show in front of their home crowd. However, they have been dealt a major blow with Angkrish Raghuvanshi, their most consistent batter this season, ruled out due to a finger injury. That puts added responsibility on Finn Allen and Rinku Singh to lead the batting effort. In bowling, Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi have been standout performers, but KKR need a complete team performance.
 
 
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are aiming to finish their campaign positively and improve their final standing. KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Axar Patel have powered their batting revival, but DC’s bowling attack must rediscover consistency if they are to finish IPL 2026 with a victory.
 
Eden Gardens: Pitch report for KKR vs DC, IPL 2026
 
The pitch at Eden Gardens has played as a batting-friendly surface throughout the 2026 season, with teams finding plenty of value for their shots. The track has remained flat and true, allowing batters to play aggressively from the start while offering very little assistance to bowlers.

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One of the biggest trends at the venue this season has been the success of chasing sides. Two of the three matches played here have seen targets in excess of 220 being successfully hunted down, underlining how difficult it has been for teams to defend totals despite posting imposing scores.
 
With the surface expected to remain good for batting across both innings and dew likely to play a role later in the evening, captains winning the toss are likely to prefer bowling first and chasing once again. 
 
IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Eden Gardens
 
Kolkata Knight Riders have played an impressive 101 encounters at this venue, having won 57 matches and ending up on the losing side 42 times over the years. Two matches ended in no contest.
 
IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Eden Gardens
 
Delhi Capitals have played eight matches at Eden Gardens, out of which they have won two and lost six.
 
IPL 2026: KKR vs DC head-to-head at Eden Gardens
 
KKR and DC have played eight games against each other at this venue, out of which KKR have won six while DC have won two.
 
What happened in the last IPL match at Eden Gardens?
 
The last IPL match played at Eden Gardens was Match 65 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
 
MI batted first in the match and were restricted to a subpar total of 147 for 8. In reply, KKR, after some early jitters, chased down the target with four wickets and seven balls to spare.
 
Eden Gardens: Key stats
 
Eden gardens stadium key T20 stats (Since 2025)
Category Stat Record
Match Results Matches Played 13
Match Results Batting First Won 6
Match Results Batting Second Won 5
Match Results No Result 2
Batting Stats Average 1st Innings Score 195/6
Batting Stats Lowest Total Defended 198
Batting Stats Highest Successful Chase 182
Batting Stats 200+ Totals 9
Batting Stats Average Sixes Per Match 15
Pace Bowling Overs Percentage 55.00%
Pace Bowling Wickets 70
Pace Bowling Bowling Average 30.6
Pace Bowling Economy Rate 10.4
Pace Bowling Balls Per Wicket 18
Spin Bowling Overs Percentage 45.00%
Spin Bowling Wickets 49
Spin Bowling Bowling Average 28.1
Spin Bowling Economy Rate 8.2
Spin Bowling Balls Per Wicket 21
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 24 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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