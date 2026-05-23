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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 playoffs: Can PBKS secure a top-four finish with a win over LSG?

IPL 2026 playoffs: Can PBKS secure a top-four finish with a win over LSG?

If PBKS lose their last game against LSG, they will finish with just 13 points and stand eliminated from the playoffs race

PBKS qualification scenario

PBKS qualification scenario

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

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With 67 matches of IPL 2026 done and dusted, and three of the four playoff spots filled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), four teams are now battling it out for the final spot in the top four.
 
As of now, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the four teams still in contention for a playoff finish.
 
In a big game in the race to the playoffs, LSG are hosting PBKS in match 68 of the season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, with the fourth position on the points table up for grabs for the Chandigarh-based franchise.
 
 
PBKS will have to secure two points against LSG if they wish to avoid elimination after starting their season with a seven-game unbeaten run. But how can PBKS secure playoff qualification? Let’s take a look. 
IPL 2026 Match 68, LSG vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

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What happens if PBKS beat LSG today?
 
If PBKS beat LSG today, they will reach the 15-point mark and replace RR in the fourth spot for the time being. However, that will not guarantee their stay there.
 
For PBKS to qualify, they will need RR to lose to MI on Sunday and will also have to hope that DC either beat KKR or that the winning margin of the three-time champions is not big enough for them to overtake PBKS’ net run rate.
 
In this case, PBKS will qualify for the Eliminator against SRH with just 15 points.
 
What happens if PBKS lose to LSG?
 
If PBKS lose their last game against LSG, they will finish with just 13 points to their name and, with all top-four teams already having 14 or more points, last year’s runners-up will be eliminated from the playoffs race.
 
IPL 2026 points table:
 
Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 RCB (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.783
2 GT (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.695
3 SRH (Q) 14 9 5 0 18 0.524
4 RR 13 7 6 0 14 0.083
5 PBKS 13 6 6 1 13 0.227
6 KKR 13 6 6 1 13 0.011
7 CSK (E) 14 6 8 0 12 -0.345
8 DC 13 6 7 0 12 -0.871
9 MI (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.51
10 LSG (E) 13 4 9 0 8 -0.702
  IPL 2026 Match 68, LSG vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

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