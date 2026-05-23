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LSG vs PBKS live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on its app and website in India.

LSG vs PBKS

LSG vs PBKS

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

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The IPL 2026 league stage is nearing its conclusion, and Match 68 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium promises to be a high-stakes encounter on May 23.
 
Punjab Kings head into the contest with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread after a stunning collapse in form. After enjoying an unbeaten run through their opening seven matches, PBKS have now slipped to six straight defeats, placing them in a must-win situation. Another loss would officially eliminate them from playoff contention, while even a victory may not guarantee qualification unless other results fall in their favour. Punjab’s success has largely depended on explosive starts from their top order, but repeated batting failures in the middle overs have hurt them badly during the losing streak.
 
 
Meanwhile, LSG will aim to end their campaign on a positive note and avoid finishing near the lower half of the table. Their top-order batters have regained momentum in recent games, though inconsistency with the ball continues to remain a concern ahead of this pressure-filled clash. 
IPL 2026 Match 68, LSG vs PBKS: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

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How to watch LSG vs PBKS in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 23 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings match in IPL 2026?
 
The IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 23.
 
What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs PBKS match in IPL 2026?
 
The toss for the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the LSG vs PBKS match in IPL 2026 begin?
 
The IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will begin at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between LSG and PBKS in India?
 
Star Sports will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between LSG and PBKS in India?
 
JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on its app and website in India.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

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