IPL 2026: Check RR, KKR and PBKS' playoffs qualification scenario here

With 68 matches of IPL 2026 done and dusted, still just three of the four playoff spots have been filled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Three teams are now battling it out for the final spot in the top four.

As of now, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the three teams still in contention for the playoffs.

On the final day of the league-stage games, two matches will be played, with RR taking on MI in the afternoon game, while KKR will face DC in the evening game. Both games will have their own importance in the race to the playoffs. Let’s take a look at how.

What happens if RR beat MI?

If RR beat MI in the afternoon game, they will finish with 16 points and confirm their place in the top four above PBKS, rendering the KKR vs DC game a dead-rubber match.

Check all the live updates of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026 here However, if RR lose to MI, the inaugural champions will end their league stage with just 14 points and will stand eliminated, giving KKR an outside chance to secure a playoff spot.

What happens if RR lose to MI?

If RR lose to MI, the battle for the final playoff spot will be between PBKS and KKR in the final league-stage game of IPL 2026 between KKR and DC.

For KKR to qualify, they will have to not just win against DC, but they will also have to win by a specific margin.

If KKR bat first, they will have to score 200-plus and win the game by 77 or more runs. However, if they bat second, they will have to chase down the target in 12.1 overs or in 12.4 overs (if they hit a six after levelling the score).

In the scenario of KKR losing, or any of the above criteria not being fulfilled, PBKS will make their second consecutive playoff appearance.

IPL 2026 points table: