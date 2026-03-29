IPL 2026: MI vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats

After an electrifying opener in Bengaluru, the IPL 2026 action shifts to Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, where five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second match of the season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: MI vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups MI once again boast a formidable lineup, with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma forming the core of a powerful batting unit, alongside wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. Their bowling attack looks equally strong, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, making them a well-balanced side on home turf. Captain Hardik Pandya’s contribution as a genuine all-rounder will be crucial as MI aim to mount a serious challenge for a record sixth IPL title.

In contrast, KKR head into the contest with a few uncertainties. While their batting unit appears solid with Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green, their bowling combination remains a concern. Injuries to key pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, along with uncertainty around Matheesha Pathirana, have left gaps. KKR will rely heavily on the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine to keep them competitive.

Wankhede Stadium: Pitch Report for MI vs KKR, IPL 2026

The pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is expected to favour batters, offering consistent bounce and good pace. The true nature of the surface allows stroke-makers to play their shots freely, particularly during the powerplay when the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

Fast bowlers could find some movement with the new ball in the initial overs, but conditions generally ease out as the game progresses, making run-scoring more comfortable. With dew likely to play a role in the evening, teams chasing may enjoy a slight advantage in the second innings.

IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have played 90 matches in the IPL at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, out of which they have won 55 matches and lost 34. One match ended in no result.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have played 18 matches in the IPL at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, out of which they have won just 6 matches, while they have been on the losing side on 11 occasions. One match ended in no result.

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium

Year Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin 2025 MI KKR MI 8 wickets 2024 MI KKR KKR 24 runs 2023 MI KKR MI 5 wickets 2019 MI KKR MI 9 wickets 2018 MI KKR MI 13 runs 2017 MI KKR MI 4 wickets 2016 MI KKR MI 6 wickets 2015 MI KKR MI 5 runs 2013 MI KKR MI 65 runs 2012 MI KKR KKR 32 runs 2011 MI KKR MI 4 wickets 2008 MI KKR MI 8 wickets

What happened in the last IPL match played at Wankhede Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was Match 63 of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

MI batted first in the match and posted 180 for 5 on the board with the help of a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav (73 not out off 43 balls).

In reply, DC’s innings never really kicked off as they were bundled out for just 121, handing MI a comfortable 59-run victory.

Wankhede Stadium: Key stats