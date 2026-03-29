Sunday, March 29, 2026 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: MI vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have played 90 matches in the IPL at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, out of which they have won 55 matches and lost 34

Pitch Report for MI vs KKR

Pitch Report for MI vs KKR

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After an electrifying opener in Bengaluru, the IPL 2026 action shifts to Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, where five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second match of the season.
 
MI once again boast a formidable lineup, with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma forming the core of a powerful batting unit, alongside wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock. Their bowling attack looks equally strong, spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, making them a well-balanced side on home turf. Captain Hardik Pandya’s contribution as a genuine all-rounder will be crucial as MI aim to mount a serious challenge for a record sixth IPL title. 
 
In contrast, KKR head into the contest with a few uncertainties. While their batting unit appears solid with Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green, their bowling combination remains a concern. Injuries to key pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, along with uncertainty around Matheesha Pathirana, have left gaps. KKR will rely heavily on the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine to keep them competitive.

Wankhede Stadium: Pitch Report for MI vs KKR, IPL 2026

The pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is expected to favour batters, offering consistent bounce and good pace. The true nature of the surface allows stroke-makers to play their shots freely, particularly during the powerplay when the ball comes nicely onto the bat.
 
Fast bowlers could find some movement with the new ball in the initial overs, but conditions generally ease out as the game progresses, making run-scoring more comfortable. With dew likely to play a role in the evening, teams chasing may enjoy a slight advantage in the second innings. 

IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have played 90 matches in the IPL at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, out of which they have won 55 matches and lost 34. One match ended in no result.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have played 18 matches in the IPL at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, out of which they have won just 6 matches, while they have been on the losing side on 11 occasions. One match ended in no result.

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium

Year Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin
2025 MI KKR MI 8 wickets
2024 MI KKR KKR 24 runs
2023 MI KKR MI 5 wickets
2019 MI KKR MI 9 wickets
2018 MI KKR MI 13 runs
2017 MI KKR MI 4 wickets
2016 MI KKR MI 6 wickets
2015 MI KKR MI 5 runs
2013 MI KKR MI 65 runs
2012 MI KKR KKR 32 runs
2011 MI KKR MI 4 wickets
2008 MI KKR MI 8 wickets

What happened in the last IPL match played at Wankhede Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was Match 63 of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC).
 
MI batted first in the match and posted 180 for 5 on the board with the help of a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav (73 not out off 43 balls).
 
In reply, DC’s innings never really kicked off as they were bundled out for just 121, handing MI a comfortable 59-run victory.

Wankhede Stadium: Key stats

Category Stats
Matches Played 123
Matches Won Batting First 57 (46.34%)
Matches Won Batting Second 66 (53.66%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 64 (52.03%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 59 (47.97%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 10/05/2015
Best Bowling 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK, 22/04/2011; Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) vs SRH, 08/05/2022
Highest Team Innings 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 10/05/2015
Lowest Team Innings 67 - KKR vs MI, 16/05/2008
Highest Run Chase Achieved 214/4 - MI vs RR, 30/04/2023
Average Runs per Wicket 27.19
Average Runs per Over 8.57
Average Score Batting First 170.43
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

More From This Section

Cameron Green has set the maximum reserve price of INR 2 Crore for the IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026: Watson says Green unfazed by pressure of hefty price tag

Mumbai Indians began their training session ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Jayawardene backs MI to snap opening match loss streak

Mitchell Starc

IPL 2026: Starc responds to critics, calls out heavily misinformed opinions

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 full scorecard

RCB vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2026: Kolhi, Paddikal star as RCB chase down 202 runs inside 16 overs

Ishan Kishan ( Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Captain Kishan continues T20 World Cup form, slams 80 runs off 38 balls

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket News T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance