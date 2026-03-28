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Captain Kishan continues T20 World Cup form, slams 80 runs off 38 balls

Ishan Kishan, along with Heinrich Klaasen (31 runs off 22 balls), added 97 runs for the fourth wicket to help SRH put a challenging total on the board

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 9:19 PM IST

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan continued his purple patch with the bat as he started his campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in the same manner he finished in the T20 World Cup 2026.
 
Kishan, who walked in to bat at number three, picked up the pace after SRH were reduced to 29 for 3 and went on to score the first half-century of IPL 2026 in just 27 balls. He went on to score 80 runs off just 38 balls before finally losing his wicket to RCB’s debutant Abhinandan Singh.
 
Ishan Kishan, along with Heinrich Klaasen (31 runs off 22 balls), added 97 runs for the fourth wicket to help SRH put a challenging total on the board. 
 

Kishan records unique milestones

Ishan Kishan also etched his name into the record books with a sensational 80 on his IPL captaincy debut for SRH in 2026, registering the seventh-highest score by a player leading a side for the first time in the tournament’s history.

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In a list dominated by impactful knocks from leaders like Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis, Kishan’s aggressive innings stood out for its authority and composure under pressure.
 
Highest score by a batter in IPL captaincy debut
 
Rank Player Score Team Opponent Year
1 Sanju Samson 119 RR PBKS 2021
2 Mayank Agarwal 99* PBKS DC 2021
3 Shreyas Iyer 93* DC KKR 2018
4 Faf du Plessis 88 RCB PBKS 2022
5 Kieron Pollard 83 MI PBKS 2019
6 Ishan Kishan 80 SRH RCB 2026*
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Ishan Kishan T20 cricket Cricket News

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 9:19 PM IST

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