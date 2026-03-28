IPL 2026: MI vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2026 MATCH 1, RCB vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING After a thrilling start in Bengaluru, the caravan of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will move to Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for the second game of the season, with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

MI will once again have a strong team to field, with players like Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock leading the charge in batting, while the bowling department will be headed by star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Skipper Hardik Pandya’s form as an all-rounder will be a bonus for MI, who will be looking to win their record-breaking sixth title this year.

While MI have a strong all-round squad to boast, the situation is a little different for KKR, who, although they have a strong batting line-up including the likes of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green, will be troubled in picking their best bowling attack.

KKR have lost their main pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep due to injury and are still waiting on the availability update on Matheesha Pathirana. However, with Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine still in the mix, they will bank on their spinners to take them ahead in the game.

IPL 2026: MI vs KKR playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock / Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar / Mayank Markande

Impact players: Shardul Thakur / Naman Dhir

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen / Tim Seifert, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Impact players: Umran Malik / Manish Pandey

MI vs KKR head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 35

MI won: 24

KKR won: 11

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

MI squad for IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy

IPL 2026 match on March 29: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss, MI vs KKR telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on March 29 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in match 2 of IPL 2026 on March 29 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

When will the live toss for the MI vs KKR take place?

The live toss for the MI vs KKR cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on March 29.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match in India?