IPL 2026: PBKS full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2026 campaign with a home fixture against Gujarat Titans on March 31. The franchise enters the new season with renewed confidence after an impressive performance in the previous edition of the tournament.

Despite the setback, the team will aim to build on that success and go one step further this season under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: SRH full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details In IPL 2025, Punjab Kings delivered one of their strongest campaigns, finishing top of the points table after an outstanding run in the league stage. They carried that form into the playoffs and advanced to the final. However, their quest for a maiden IPL title ended in disappointment as they lost the championship match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.Despite the setback, the team will aim to build on that success and go one step further this season under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 full schedule Punjab Kings IPL 2026 schedule Match No. Opponents Venue Date Time Match 4 Gujarat Titans Mullanpur 31/03/26 7:30 PM IST Match 7 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 03/04/26 7:30 PM IST Match 12 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 06/04/26 7:30 PM IST Match 17 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur 11/04/26 3:30 PM IST

Punjab Kings have assembled a strong Indian batting lineup, with Iyer leading the charge alongside promising young players such as Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. The franchise also made notable changes to the squad, releasing Glenn Maxwell while bringing in Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Owen.

Their squad also features several quality overseas all-rounders, including Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai, providing balance to the batting unit. Much will also depend on Yuzvendra Chahal’s performance as the team’s lead spinner. However, with Arshdeep Singh as the main pace spearhead, Punjab may rely heavily on their all-rounders to strengthen the bowling attack, especially during crucial death overs.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Priyansh Arya, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.