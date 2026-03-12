Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: PBKS full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

IPL 2026: PBKS full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

Despite the IPL 2025 setback, the team will aim to build on that success and go one step further this season under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 schedule

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 schedule

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2026 campaign with a home fixture against Gujarat Titans on March 31. The franchise enters the new season with renewed confidence after an impressive performance in the previous edition of the tournament.
 
In IPL 2025, Punjab Kings delivered one of their strongest campaigns, finishing top of the points table after an outstanding run in the league stage. They carried that form into the playoffs and advanced to the final. However, their quest for a maiden IPL title ended in disappointment as they lost the championship match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.  Despite the setback, the team will aim to build on that success and go one step further this season under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. 
 
 
Punjab Kings IPL 2026 full schedule 
Punjab Kings IPL 2026 schedule
Match No. Opponents Venue Date Time
Match 4 Gujarat Titans Mullanpur 31/03/26 7:30 PM IST
Match 7 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 03/04/26 7:30 PM IST
Match 12 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 06/04/26 7:30 PM IST
Match 17 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur 11/04/26 3:30 PM IST
 
Punjab Kings have assembled a strong Indian batting lineup, with Iyer leading the charge alongside promising young players such as Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. The franchise also made notable changes to the squad, releasing Glenn Maxwell while bringing in Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Owen.
 
Their squad also features several quality overseas all-rounders, including Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai, providing balance to the batting unit. Much will also depend on Yuzvendra Chahal’s performance as the team’s lead spinner. However, with Arshdeep Singh as the main pace spearhead, Punjab may rely heavily on their all-rounders to strengthen the bowling attack, especially during crucial death overs.
 
Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Priyansh Arya, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

More From This Section

IPL 2025

RCB vs SRH set to open IPL 2026 as BCCI releases phase one fixtures

IPL Final, Trophy, IPL Trophy

IPL 2026 to begin on March 28; fixtures and venues to be revealed soon

CSK players with IPL 2026 jersey

IPL 2026: Ashok Leyland named principal sponsor by Chennai Super Kings

Chinnaswamy Stadium to host 5 RCB home games during IPL 2026

IPL 2026: RCB to host five games in Chinnaswamy stadium, two in Raipur

Virat Kohli IPL records

Virat Kohli will forever be the icon and hero of RCB: Director Mo Bobat

Topics : Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Shreyas Iyer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance