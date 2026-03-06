Friday, March 06, 2026 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026: Ashok Leyland named principal sponsor by Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2026: Ashok Leyland named principal sponsor by Chennai Super Kings

Alongside the sponsorship announcement, Ashok Leyland introduced a specially designed CSK fan bus created for the franchise's "Whistle Podu" supporters

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

Ashok Leyland has been announced as the new principal sponsor of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, with the commercial vehicle manufacturer’s logo set to appear on the front right chest of the franchise’s jersey.
 
The partnership was unveiled on Friday at Ashok Leyland’s headquarters in Chennai, where company chairman Dheeraj Hinduja and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shenu Agarwal were joined by CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre during the official announcement.

Jersey launch marks start of new association

The event also served as the launch platform for Chennai Super Kings’ official jersey for the upcoming IPL season. Ashok Leyland branding will now be part of the team’s playing kit, extending the Hinduja Group’s association with the franchise after Gulf Oil’s long-standing sponsorship presence with CSK over the past 15 years.
 
 
Both organisations described the partnership as an extension of Chennai’s sporting and industrial identity, bringing together two brands strongly linked to the city. 

Special fan bus unveiled for Whistle Podu supporters

Alongside the sponsorship announcement, Ashok Leyland introduced a specially designed CSK fan bus created for the franchise’s “Whistle Podu” supporters.
 
The themed vehicle has been developed to engage supporters during the IPL season and is intended to strengthen fan participation around CSK activities. Company officials said the bus reflects the shared focus on performance, mobility, and public engagement.

Officials highlight shared Chennai identity

Speaking at the launch, Dheeraj Hinduja said the company sees the partnership as a natural fit because both brands represent consistency and high performance.
 
CSK Managing Director K. S. Viswanathan said Ashok Leyland’s long-standing presence in Chennai and its established reputation make it a strong addition to the franchise’s sponsor group.
 
Shenu Agarwal added that the company views the association as an opportunity to connect with millions of cricket followers during the IPL through a platform built around reliability and brand recall.
 
The sponsorship now places Ashok Leyland among the major commercial partners on CSK’s jersey as the franchise prepares for IPL 2026.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

