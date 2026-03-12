IPL 2026: SRH full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2026 with a high-profile clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the tournament’s opening day. Following the season opener, SRH will travel to face Kolkata Knight Riders before returning home for a match against Lucknow Super Giants. The team will then head to Mullanpur to take on last season’s finalists, Punjab Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the 2025 IPL season with strong expectations, largely due to their explosive batting lineup that promised high-scoring contests. However, despite the anticipation, the team struggled to maintain consistency throughout the tournament. Their performances fell short of expectations, especially after reaching the final in the 2024 season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 full schedule Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 schedule Date Match Venue Time (IST) 28/03/26 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 19:30:00 2/04/26 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Eden Gardens, Kolkata 19:30:00 5/04/26 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 15:30:00 11/04/26 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh 15:30:00

Wholesale changes to SRH squad Ahead of the 2026 edition, SRH have made several squad decisions during the retention and trade window. South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, one of the franchise’s most valuable players, was retained despite speculation about his future. Meanwhile, players such as Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar were released from the squad.

One of the most notable departures was Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who was traded to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 crore. SRH also parted ways with domestic players like Abhinav Manohar and Simarjeet Singh but retained key stars including Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and captain Pat Cummins as they aim for a stronger showing in IPL 2026.

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Shivang Kumar, Pat Cummins (C), Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Jack Edwards, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivam Mavi, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Zeeshan Ansari, Sakib Hussain.