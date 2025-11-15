Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2026: Mohd Shami to play under Pant's captaincy at Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2026: Mohd Shami to play under Pant's captaincy at Lucknow Super Giants

Sources close to the negotiations reveal that the trade is expected to be an all-cash deal, with Lucknow Super Giants set to pay SRH INR 10 crore (approximately $1.12 million).

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

In a significant trade deal, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have struck a deal to transfer fast bowler Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This comes on the heels of a major player shuffle within the IPL, as franchises look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season.
 
The Deal Details: Cash Exchange for Shami
 
The trade is an all-cash deal, with Lucknow Super Giants set to pay SRH INR 10 crore (approximately $1.12 million). This is the amount Shami was bought for at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Both teams have reached an agreement in principle, with the deal awaiting Shami's approval. The IPL has set a firm deadline of 3 PM on November 15 for franchises to submit their final list of players to be released for the 2025 season.
 
 
Shami’s Challenging IPL 2025 Season
 
Mohammed Shami, 35, has struggled to regain his place in the India team since his appearance in the Champions Trophy final earlier this year. Despite representing Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Shami admitted to having a "difficult phase" after being left out of both the October Test series against the West Indies and the ongoing series against South Africa. 

His form in IPL 2025 has been underwhelming, with Shami playing only 9 out of SRH's 14 matches. He managed to take just six wickets at an alarming average of 56.16 and an economy rate of 11.23. At SRH’s home ground in Hyderabad, his economy rate soared to 12.35, and he was particularly expensive in a match against Punjab Kings, conceding 75 runs in a wicketless outing – the second-most expensive spell in IPL history.
 
Shami's Past IPL Performances: A Decline in Powerplay Success
 
Before the struggles of IPL 2025, Shami was a prominent force in the powerplay overs. In his time with Gujarat Titans (2022-2024), Shami excelled in the early overs, taking 28 wickets between 2022 and 2023. During that period, he was the best in the powerplay, with the next best performers, Trent Boult and Mohammed Siraj, claiming 20 and 15 wickets, respectively. However, Shami missed the IPL 2024 season due to injury, and his powerplay performance this year was significantly below par, with only five wickets in nine innings and an economy rate of 10.3.
 
SRH’s Decision to Trade Shami
 
With Shami's ongoing struggles with fitness and rhythm, there were growing doubts about whether SRH would retain him for the IPL 2026 season. Head coach Daniel Vettori and the SRH management had been deliberating over this decision until the trade offer from Lucknow Super Giants materialized.
 
Shami’s New Role at LSG: Reuniting with Bharat Arun
 
At Lucknow Super Giants, Shami will reunite with former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who is now the head of talent development at LSG. Arun played a key role in shaping one of the most successful Indian bowling units over the last decade, having worked closely with Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.
 
Shami’s addition could be seen as a strategic move by LSG to bolster their fast-bowling department, especially considering the fitness concerns surrounding their Indian pacers, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Mohsin Khan. All three bowlers are currently recovering from injuries and have not been playing domestic cricket. Avesh is dealing with a knee injury, Mayank is recovering from back surgery, and Mohsin is rehabilitating from an ACL tear sustained last year.
 
The Second Big-Player Trade of the Week
 
This trade deal for Shami follows the high-profile swap between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, where Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran were traded for Sanju Samson. Like the Jadeja-Samson trade, the Shami deal is also contingent upon the completion of the necessary paperwork by SRH, LSG, and the player before it can be ratified by the IPL.
 
Both teams have been contacted for official responses, but the trade is expected to be finalized soon, with Shami’s future in Lucknow looking increasingly likely.

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

