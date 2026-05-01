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IPL 2026: Starc makes DC return vs RR; replaces Chameera in the playing 11

Mitchell Starc missed the early stages of IPL 2026 due to a combination of shoulder and elbow concerns that kept him out of action since January

Mitchell Starc (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Mitchell Starc (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

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Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) have received a huge boost ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, as their star Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc has made his much-awaited return for the franchise after missing the early stages due to injury.
 
Starc, who joined DC’s camp a few days ago, received NOC from Cricket Australia (CA), which allowed him to take part in the tournament starting May 1. The announcement of Starc’s return was made during the toss.
 
Skipper Axar, after being invited to bowl first by RR skipper Riyan Parag, who won the toss, said that DC have made three changes in the playing 11, including Starc, who makes his way into the side in place of Dushmantha Chameera.  IPL 2026 Match 43, RR vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 

Why Mitchell Starc missed early phase of IPL 2026

Mitchell Starc missed the early stages of IPL 2026 due to a combination of shoulder and elbow concerns that kept him out of action since January. The left-arm pacer only recently rejoined the Delhi Capitals squad after completing his recovery, delaying his participation in the tournament’s opening phase.
 
His return now comes as a significant boost for DC, whose bowling attack has lacked consistency in his absence.
 
Head coach Munaf Patel, in the pre-match press conference on Thursday, emphasised the importance of a strong bowling unit in T20 cricket, stressing that while batters can win matches, sustained success in a tournament depends heavily on bowlers delivering consistently — something DC have struggled with so far this season and will be hoping to overturn with Starc’s return.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Mitchell Starc Cricket News

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

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