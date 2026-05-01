IPL 2026 RR vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium stats

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 1 in an important fixture of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

RR have had a strong campaign so far, winning six of their nine matches and sitting comfortably in the top half of the table at fourth place. Their confidence will be high after a remarkable run chase of 223 in their previous game, where they ended the unbeaten streak of the Punjab Kings. That victory highlighted their batting depth, with contributions coming from the middle order at a crucial stage of the tournament.

However, skipper Riyan Parag’s form remains a concern. Although he chipped in with a useful cameo in the last match, RR will be hoping for a more consistent run from him as the tournament moves into its decisive phase.

On the other hand, DC are struggling for momentum, having won only three of their eight games and currently placed seventh on the points table. Led by Axar Patel, they are currently on a three-match losing streak and desperately need a turnaround.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: MI, RCB, SRH, GT rankings; top batters and bowlers Their previous outing was a heavy defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they were bundled out for just 75 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before RCB chased the target in just 6.3 overs. Another loss here could severely damage DC’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Pitch report for RR vs DC, IPL 2026

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is traditionally known for offering balanced pitches that assist both batters and bowlers. However, the first match of the Indian Premier League 2026 season at this venue turned out to be high-scoring, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully chasing a massive 229-run target with five wickets in hand and nine balls remaining.

If a similar surface is produced for the upcoming clash, bowlers will need to be extremely precise with their lines and lengths, as any lapse in discipline could prove costly on such a batting-friendly wicket.

RR record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have played 45 matches at this venue, winning 26 and losing 19, showing a fairly balanced home record.

DC record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Delhi Capitals have struggled slightly at this ground, managing 2 wins from 7 matches.

RR vs DC head-to-head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

The two teams have met 7 times here, with RR coming out on top on 5 occasions over the years..

Last IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

The most recent game at this venue saw Rajasthan Royals suffer a 5-wicket defeat by the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad this season.