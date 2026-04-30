MCC explains why KKR's Raghuvanshi was given out obstructing the field

The Marylebone Cricket Club (Marylebone Cricket Club) has supported the third umpire’s decision to give Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for obstructing the field during the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants on April 26. The decision made Raghuvanshi only the fourth player in IPL history to be dismissed in this manner.

The controversial moment came during the fifth over when Raghuvanshi pushed the ball towards mid-on and initially set off for a run before being sent back by his partner Cameron Green.

He then ran across the pitch and changed direction while attempting to make his ground. In doing so, the throw from the fielders struck him, leading to an appeal from the LSG side. Third umpire Rohan Pandit eventually ruled him out.

What does the rule say?

Clarifying the decision, the MCC referred to Law 37.1.1, which states: “wilfully attempt to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action”

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: GT vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The MCC further explained that intent can be interpreted through movement patterns, especially when a batter changes direction or runs an unsafe route.

It also referenced Tom Smith’s Cricket Umpiring and Scoring, noting: “a batter who changes direction while running, particularly one who changes direction to run on the pitch… is making a wilful act” According to the MCC, Raghuvanshi’s movement across the pitch met this definition clearly.

Why the decision was justified

The governing body stressed that Raghuvanshi’s shift from the off side to the leg side placed him directly in the path of the throw. It stated: “This is, by definition, a wilful act.”

The MCC also clarified that if he had remained on the off side, the ball would not have struck him, removing any possibility of obstruction. It added: “It is the wilful crossing of the pitch that caused his downfall”

Reaction and aftermath

The decision sparked frustration within the KKR camp, with coaching staff reportedly questioning the ruling. Head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen engaging with the fourth umpire during the discussion.

Raghuvanshi himself showed visible disappointment while leaving the field, slamming the boundary cushion and throwing his helmet in frustration.

He was later fined 20% of his match fee and received one demerit point for violating the IPL code of conduct. Despite the drama, the match ended in dramatic fashion with KKR eventually securing victory in a Super Over.