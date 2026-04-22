IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

Lucknow Super Giants will aim to break their home jinx when they host Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.

LSG have endured a difficult campaign so far, managing only two wins in six matches and arriving on the back of three successive defeats. Their biggest concern has been inconsistency with both bat and ball, reflected in the fact that they remain the only side yet to post a 200-plus total this season. However, the likely return of express pacer Mayank Yadav could provide a timely lift.

Rajasthan Royals, despite sitting higher on the table with four wins from six outings, are also under pressure after consecutive losses. Their top order and bowling attack have carried them, but the middle order has struggled to convert starts into match-winning totals. Captain Riyan Parag will expect a stronger showing as RR seek a return to winning ways.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: LSG vs RR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL (LSG)

Matches: 63

Wins: 31

Losses: 31

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 50%

Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 14

Wins: 6

Losses: 8

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 42.85%

IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs RR

Lucknow Super Giants head into Wednesday’s clash under pressure after three straight defeats that have left them ninth on the table. Their bowling unit was heavily exposed in the loss to Punjab Kings, conceding 254/7, with only Prince Yadav emerging with credit after an economical spell.

Experienced pacers Avesh Khan and Mohammed Shami have struggled for rhythm, while spin support has also been expensive. The batting remains unsettled, with experiments at the top yet to pay off. Mitchell Marsh has made starts without converting, captain Rishabh Pant has lacked consistency, and Nicholas Pooran remains out of touch. LSG need a complete performance to revive their season.

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan

Impact players: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh

LSG squad for IPL 2026:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals remain third despite back-to-back defeats, but concerns are growing around their middle order. Captain Riyan Parag has endured a lean run, managing three single-digit scores in six innings with a highest of 20. Ravindra Jadeja has yet to make a major impact, while Shimron Hetmyer has struggled for runs.

RR continue to rely heavily on an in-form top three of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Dhruv Jurel. Fielding errors also proved costly in the last match. Batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed Parag to return to form soon.

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact players: Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Punja

RR squad for IPL 2026:

Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026: LSG vs RR key player battles

LSG batters vs RR bowlers

Batter (LSG) Bowler (RR) Inns Runs Outs SR Mitchell Marsh Ravindra Jadeja 5 23 2 88 Aiden Markram Ravindra Jadeja 6 34 1 113 Rishabh Pant Sandeep Sharma 9 28 1 85 Rishabh Pant Ravi Bishnoi 7 61 2 113 Rishabh Pant Jofra Archer 6 40 1 174 Rishabh Pant Ravindra Jadeja 11 84 2 147 Nicholas Pooran Sandeep Sharma 7 37 3 148 Nicholas Pooran Jofra Archer 8 45 3 110 Abdul Samad Sandeep Sharma 2 43 0 391 Abdul Samad Ravi Bishnoi 2 8 2 114

RR batters vs LSG bowlers