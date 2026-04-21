IPL 2026 SRH vs DC: Pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad Stadium stats

The race for the playoffs could start to take shape when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in an important IPL 2026 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 21.

After a sluggish start to the season, with only one win from their first four matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad have found momentum at the right time. Consecutive victories have pushed them back into contention, and their batting unit now looks dangerous. Abhishek Sharma has been aggressive at the top, Ishan Kishan has added stability, while Heinrich Klaasen continues to be their most reliable finisher.

In bowling, Shivang Kumar, Praful Huinge, and Skaib Hussain have delivered key breakthroughs. SRH, however, would want more consistency from Travis Head, who has not produced his best so far.

Delhi Capitals also arrive with renewed confidence after a statement win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their batting and bowling departments have both contributed strongly this season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups The major concern is captain Axar Patel, whose hamstring injury remains under watch. If he misses out, Vipraj Nigam could get an opportunity as a like-for-like all-round option.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Pitch report for SRH vs DC, IPL 2026

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has traditionally been regarded as a good batting wicket, offering true bounce and pace that allow stroke-makers to play with confidence once they get their eye in. Batters who spend time at the crease are usually rewarded, making it a venue where substantial totals can be posted.

At the same time, the pitch is not entirely dominated by batters. Recent matches have shown that bowlers can still play a decisive role by sticking to disciplined lines, varying their pace, and hitting the right lengths consistently. Seamers who use cutters and slower deliveries effectively, along with spinners who maintain control, can find success.

Overall, the conditions generally produce balanced contests, where both innings remain competitive and no score feels completely safe. With the pitch often staying reliable under lights, and chasing sides enjoying clearer batting conditions later in the evening, captains winning the toss are likely to prefer bowling first.

IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

SRH have played a total of 66 matches in Hyderabad, winning 39 and losing 25. Two matches have ended with no result or a tie.

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Delhi Capitals have played 10 matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on six occasions, while they have lost three matches. One match ended in no result.

IPL 2026: SRH vs DC head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

No Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Date 1 SRH DC No Result - Hyderabad May 5, 2025 2 SRH DC DC 7 runs Hyderabad Apr 24, 2023 3 SRH DC DC 39 runs Hyderabad Apr 14, 2019 4 SRH Daredevils SRH 7 wickets Hyderabad May 5, 2018 5 SRH Daredevils SRH 15 runs Hyderabad Apr 19, 2017 6 SRH Daredevils Daredevils 7 wickets Hyderabad May 12, 2016

What happened in the last IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was match 27 of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

SRH batted first and posted a challenging total of 194 for 9. In reply, CSK were cruising at 110 for 3 after 10 overs, but SRH, with the help of spinners, made a strong comeback and restricted CSK to 184 for 8, walking away with a thrilling 10-run victory.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium: Key stats