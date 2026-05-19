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RR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants through its app and website

RR vs LSG broadcast details

RR vs LSG broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 6:22 PM IST

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face a must-win situation when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 64 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, RR need victories in their remaining games and favourable results elsewhere to stay alive in the race for the top four.
 
The Royals have struggled badly at home this season and are yet to register a win in Jaipur. Their campaign has been built around explosive starts from teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while skipper Riyan Parag has shown improved form in recent matches. However, RR’s lower middle order, fielding, and death bowling continue to remain major concerns.
 
 
Lucknow Super Giants, already eliminated from playoff contention, will look to play spoilsport after their morale-boosting win over Chennai Super Kings. Mitchell Marsh starred in that victory, and LSG will hope to finish an otherwise disappointing season strongly.  IPL 2026 Match 64, RR sv LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Now, before the match begins, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the RR vs LSG IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 RR vs LSG broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

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When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 19 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will be held at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 19.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026 on May 19?
 
The toss for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 begin on May 19?
 
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on its app and website.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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