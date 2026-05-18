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CSK vs SRH Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

CSK had gathered strong momentum recently with three consecutive wins before their run came to an end in the previous encounter.

CSK vs SRH

CSK vs SRH

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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Chennai Super Kings are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, May 18.
 
Chennai head into the fixture occupying sixth place on the IPL 2026 standings. The five-time champions have secured six victories while suffering six defeats in their 12 matches so far. CSK had gathered strong momentum recently with three consecutive wins before their run came to an end in the previous encounter. They were comprehensively outplayed by Lucknow Super Giants, a defeat that slowed their push towards the top four.
 
Meanwhile, Hyderabad have enjoyed a comparatively better campaign this season. SRH have claimed seven wins and lost five matches from their 12 outings and remain firmly in the playoff race. Their season began on a disappointing note as they managed just one victory in their opening four games. However, the Pat Cummins-led side responded brilliantly by winning six of their next eight fixtures to turn things around. Despite their resurgence, SRH enter this clash after suffering a crushing 82-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their previous match. 
IPL 2026 Match 63, CSK vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 
 
 
IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch CSK vs SRH in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information 

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When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 18 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?
 
The IPL 2026 clash between CSK and SRH will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 18.
 
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs SRH match in IPL 2026?
 
The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?
 
The IPL 2026 encounter between CSK and SRH will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between CSK and SRH in India?
 
The live telecast of the CSK vs SRH match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between CSK and SRH in India?
 
Fans can watch the live streaming of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match on JioHotstar via its app and website.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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