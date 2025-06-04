Sudharsan wins orange cap, Prasidh gets purple; top batters, bowlers

Despite Gujarat Titans' elimination in the playoffs, the highest individual accolades of the Indian Premier League 2025 season went to their players. GT’s Sai Sudharsan claimed the Orange Cap with 759 runs in 15 matches. He was followed by Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav, along with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, the Purple Cap was also won by a Titan — Prasidh Krishna.
Orange Cap Winner – Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
Sudharsan finished as the top run-scorer in IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs across 15 matches with an excellent average of 54.21 and a striking strike rate of 156.17. Highlighting his season was a brilliant unbeaten 108*, which played a key role in bolstering Gujarat Titans' batting lineup.
Top 10 batters in IPL 2025
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Mat
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|759
|15
|108*
|54.2
|156
|1
|6
|2
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|717
|16
|73*
|65.2
|168
|0
|5
|3
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|657
|15
|73*
|54.8
|145
|0
|8
|4
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|650
|15
|93*
|50
|156
|0
|6
|5
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|627
|13
|117
|48.2
|164
|1
|6
|6
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|604
|17
|97*
|50.3
|175
|0
|6
|7
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|559
|14
|75
|43
|160
|0
|6
|8
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|549
|17
|91
|32.3
|161
|0
|4
|9
|KL Rahul
|DC
|539
|13
|112*
|53.9
|150
|1
|3
|10
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|538
|14
|97*
|59.8
|163
|0
|5
Also Read
Purple Cap Winner – Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)
Prasidh Krishna led the bowling charts in IPL 2025, picking up 25 wickets in 15 matches at an impressive average of 19.52, with best figures of 4 for 41. His reliable performances were crucial to the strength of Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack.
Top 10 Wicket-Takers in IPL 2025:
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Wkts
|Mat
|Inns
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|25
|15
|15
|19.5
|8.3
|14
|1
|0
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|24
|14
|14
|17
|8.2
|13
|2
|0
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|22
|12
|12
|17.5
|8.8
|12
|1
|0
|4
|Trent Boult
|MI
|22
|16
|16
|23.5
|9
|16
|1
|0
|5
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|21
|17
|16
|24.7
|8.9
|17
|0
|0
|6
|Sai Kishore
|GT
|19
|15
|15
|20.7
|9.2
|13
|0
|0
|7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|18
|12
|12
|17.6
|6.7
|16
|1
|0
|8
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|17
|13
|13
|22.5
|7.7
|18
|0
|0
|9
|Krunal Pandya
|RCB
|17
|15
|15
|22.3
|8.2
|16
|1
|0
|10
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|RCB
|17
|14
|14
|28.4
|9.3
|18
|0
|0