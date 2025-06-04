Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Sudharsan wins orange cap, Prasidh gets purple; top batters, bowlers

Sudharsan wins orange cap, Prasidh gets purple; top batters, bowlers

GT's Sai Sudharsan claimed the Orange Cap with 759 runs in 15 matches. He was followed by Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, along with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

IPL 2025 Orange and purple cap winners

IPL 2025 Orange and purple cap winners

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:26 AM IST
Despite Gujarat Titans' elimination in the playoffs, the highest individual accolades of the Indian Premier League 2025 season went to their players. GT’s Sai Sudharsan claimed the Orange Cap with 759 runs in 15 matches. He was followed by Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav, along with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, the Purple Cap was also won by a Titan — Prasidh Krishna. 
 
Orange Cap Winner – Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
 
Sudharsan finished as the top run-scorer in IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs across 15 matches with an excellent average of 54.21 and a striking strike rate of 156.17. Highlighting his season was a brilliant unbeaten 108*, which played a key role in bolstering Gujarat Titans' batting lineup.
 
 
Top 10 batters in IPL 2025 
POS Player Team Runs Mat HS Avg SR 100 50
1 Sai Sudharsan GT 759 15 108* 54.2 156 1 6
2 Suryakumar Yadav MI 717 16 73* 65.2 168 0 5
3 Virat Kohli RCB 657 15 73* 54.8 145 0 8
4 Shubman Gill GT 650 15 93* 50 156 0 6
5 Mitchell Marsh LSG 627 13 117 48.2 164 1 6
6 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 604 17 97* 50.3 175 0 6
7 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 559 14 75 43 160 0 6
8 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 549 17 91 32.3 161 0 4
9 KL Rahul DC 539 13 112* 53.9 150 1 3
10 Jos Buttler GT 538 14 97* 59.8 163 0 5

Also Read

IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS highlights

RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Final: RCB beat PBKS to secure their maiden IPL trophy

Orange cap winners list

2008 to 2025: Full list of orange cap winners in Indian Premier League

Full list of IPL winners over the years

2008 to 2025: Check full list of IPL winners, runners-up and their captains

Virat Kohli

Tonight, I'll sleep like a baby: Virat Kohli after winning IPL trophy

IPL 2025 prize money

IPL 2025 final prize money: How much money do winner & runner-up win?

 
Purple Cap Winner – Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)
 
Prasidh Krishna led the bowling charts in IPL 2025, picking up 25 wickets in 15 matches at an impressive average of 19.52, with best figures of 4 for 41. His reliable performances were crucial to the strength of Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack.
 
Top 10 Wicket-Takers in IPL 2025: 
POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Prasidh Krishna GT 25 15 15 19.5 8.3 14 1 0
2 Noor Ahmad CSK 24 14 14 17 8.2 13 2 0
3 Josh Hazlewood RCB 22 12 12 17.5 8.8 12 1 0
4 Trent Boult MI 22 16 16 23.5 9 16 1 0
5 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 21 17 16 24.7 8.9 17 0 0
6 Sai Kishore GT 19 15 15 20.7 9.2 13 0 0
7 Jasprit Bumrah MI 18 12 12 17.6 6.7 16 1 0
8 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 17 13 13 22.5 7.7 18 0 0
9 Krunal Pandya RCB 17 15 15 22.3 8.2 16 1 0
10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 17 14 14 28.4 9.3 18 0 0
 

More From This Section

RCB vs PBKS IPL final

RCB crowned IPL 2025 champion after 6-run victory over PBKS in the final

GT

Highest successful run-chases in IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

RCB vs PBKS

IPL 2025 Final live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs PBKS match today?

Virat Kohli

IPL 2025 Final: Kohli's cautious 43-run knock disappoints fans in Ahmedabad

Punjab Kings, PK

Punjab Kings' valuation to see huge jump if it wins IPL Season 18 Trophy

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon