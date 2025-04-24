Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RCB vs RR highlights: Hazlewood helps RCB break winless run in Chinnaswamy

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 49, while Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 47

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Josh Hazlewood scalped four wickets in a brilliant fast-bowling spell to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Chasing 206 for a win, RR made 194 for 9 in 20 overs to lose their fifth match on the trot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 49, while Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 47.

For RCB, Hazlewood (4/33), Krunal Pandya (2/31), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/50) and Yash Dayal (1/33) were the wicket takers.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal struck fifties to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post 205 for 5.

 

Kohli (70 off 42 balls) and Padikkal's (50 off 27 balls) second wicket stand of 95 runs was the highlight of the RCB innings after being invited to bat.

Later, Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (19 not out) took charge to take RCB past the 200-run mark.

Brief Scores:  Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 70, Devdutt Padikkal 50; Sandeep Sharma 2/45).

Rajasthan Royals: 194 for 9 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 49, Dhruv Jurel 47; Josh Hazlewood (4/33), Krunal Pandya 2/31).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

