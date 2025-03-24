Top 10 highest successful run chases in Indian Premier League history

Delhi Capitals, with the help of Ashutosh Sharma’s fiery half-century on Sunday in Vizag, recorded their personal highest successful run chase as they chased down the 210-run target set by LSG with three balls and one wicket to spare in their IPL 2025 campaign opener.
Notably, DC were almost out of the game after losing their fifth wicket on just 65 runs, but Ashutosh, along with Tristan Stubbs (34) and Viraj Nigam (39), took DC over the line to win the match by the barest of margins.
Before this, DC’s highest successful run chase in the IPL was against Gujarat Lions in 2017, when they chased down a 209-run target. This is also the ninth highest successful run chase in IPL history.
And he does it in ???????????????????? ???? Ashutosh Sharma, take a bow! ????♂️ A #TATAIPL classic in Vizag ???? Updates ▶ https://t.co/aHUCFODDQL#DCvLSG | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/rVAfJMqfm7— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2025
Punjab Kings’ 262-run chase still holds the top spot, and interestingly, Ashutosh Sharma was a key contributor in that win as well for the Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2024.
Highest successful run chases in IPL history
|Rank
|Team
|Runs
|Target
|Against
|Date
|1
|KXI
|262/2
|262
|KKR
|26-Apr-24
|2
|RR
|226/6
|224
|KXI
|27-Sep-20
|3
|RR
|224/8
|224
|KKR
|16-Apr-24
|4
|MI
|219/6
|219
|CSK
|01-May-21
|5
|RR
|217/7
|215
|DEC
|24-Apr-08
|6
|SRH
|217/6
|215
|RR
|07-May-23
|7
|MI
|216/4
|215
|KXI
|03-May-23
|8
|SRH
|215/6
|215
|KXI
|19-May-24
|9
|DC
|211/9
|210
|LSG
|24-Mar-24
|10
|DC
|214/3
|209
|GL
|04-May-17
