IPL 2025 controversy: Harbhajan faces backlash for racist remarks on Archer

IPL 2025 controversy: Harbhajan faces backlash for racist remarks on Archer

This is not the first time Harbhajan Singh has caused controversy in IPL, as before this, he made headlines for slapping Sreesanth in IPL 2008

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is only three days since the start of IPL 2025 and the tournament has already found itself swirled in a huge controversy, as the former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is part of IPL's commentary team, passed what is labelled as a vile and disgusting comment towards English pacer Jofra Archer. The incident took place during the 18th over of the first innings in the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Jofra Archer, representing MI, faced a challenging time while bowling to SRH's Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. Archer's over saw consecutive boundaries hit by Klaasen on the second and third deliveries, marking a difficult return for the English pacer.
 
 
Harbhajan Singh's controversial comment 
As Archer struggled, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh made a remark on-air that sparked outrage among fans. Commenting on Archer's expensive over, Harbhajan quipped, “London mein kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yahan pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai” (Like the meter of London’s black taxis, Archer’s meter has also been on the higher side).
 
This comment was met with criticism on social media, with fans calling it inappropriate and demanding Harbhajan’s suspension from the IPL 2025 commentary panel. Many felt that the remark had racial undertones and was disrespectful. 
Harbhajan and IPL controversy

This is not the first time Harbhajan Singh has caused controversy in IPL as before this he has made headlines for slapping Sreesanth after the match between MI and PBKS (then KXIP). He once also almost broke into a fight with Ambati Rayudu while both were playing for MI.
 
Social media backlash 
Following the incident, social media was abuzz with criticism of Harbhajan’s comment. Fans expressed their disapproval, urging the BCCI and IPL authorities to take immediate action. Some even suggested that stricter guidelines be implemented for commentators to avoid such controversies in the future. 
 
Record-breaking expensive spell 
Archer's first appearance in IPL 2025 ended on a disappointing note as he conceded 76 runs without claiming a wicket. These figures became the most expensive in IPL history, surpassing Mohit Sharma's 0/73 for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.
 

Topics : Harbhajan Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Jofra Archer Indian Premier League Racism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

