Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle: Top 5 players with most hundreds in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle with 22 centuries to his name in T20 cricket is miles away from any other batter as the second player on the list is Pakistan's Babar Azam who has hit 11 T20 centuries

Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle Top five century makers in T20 cricket history. Photo: X

Virat Kohli to Chris Gayle Top five century makers in T20 cricket history. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 11:59 PM IST
Virat Kohli smashed his eighth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL)  and ninth overall in T20 cricket as he hit an unbeaten 113 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 6 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur,k during match 19 of IPL 2024. 

With the help of this ton, Kohli moved to the third spot on the list of the most centuries by a men's cricketer in the history of T20 cricket. Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Chris Gayle sits at the top of the list with 22 centuries in T20 cricket to his name. 

Top five players with most centuries in T20 cricket history 

Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50
CH Gayle 2005-2022 463 455 14562 175* 36.22 144.75 22 88
Babar Azam 2012-2024 290 280 10495 122 44.28 129.32 11 87
V Kohli 2007-2024 380 363 12197 122* 41.48 133.54 9 93
M Klinger 2006-2019 206 198 5960 126* 34.45 123.08 8 33
DA Warner 2007-2024 374 373 12213 135* 37.12 140.21 8 102
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Babar ahead of Kohli 

Gayle is miles away from any other batter as the second player on the list is Pakistan's Babar Azam who has hit 11 centuries, two more than his idol Virat Kohli. Babar, 29, still has age by his side and might as well get to Gayle's number.  

Kohli's centuries in IPL

The 35-year-old RCB player has hit eight centuries in IPL's history. Kohli hit his first century in the 2016 IPL. It was the same season in which he hit four centuries, an IPL record which is yet to be broken. The Indian maestro then hit two centuries in IPL 2022 and another one in 2019. 

Virat Kohli's all centuries in IPL

Century No. Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Opposition Ground Year
                 
1 100* 63 11 1 158.73 GL Rajkot 2016
2 108* 58 8 7 186.21 RPS Bengaluru 2016
3 109 55 5 8 198.18 GL Bengaluru 2016
4 113 50 8 4 226 KXIP Bengaluru 2016
5 100 58 9 4 172.41 KKR Kolkata 2019
6 100 63 12 4 158.73 SRH Hyderabad 2023
7 101* 61 13 1 165.57 GT Bengaluru 2023
8 113* 72 12 4 156.9 RR Jaipur 2024

Kohli's centuries in T20 international

The only T20 international century for Kohli came in the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan at the Dubai Intentional Cricket Stadium in UAE. 

Most catches in IPL history by Virat Kohli  

It was not only the hundred that Kolhli made a record with. After he completed the catch at short mid-wicket to get Riyan Parag off Yash Dayal, he became the record holder of the most catches by a non-wicket-keeping fielder in IPL's history. He overtook Suresh Raina who had taken 109 catches in 205 matches. Kohli now has 110 in 242 matches. 

Top five players with most catches in IPL

Also Read

World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli hits record eighth century in franchise cricket

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli equals Sachin's record of 49 ODI centuries

World Cup: Virat scripts history, becomes 1st batter to hit 50 ODI tons

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli hits record eighth century in franchise cricket

Fair Play of Virat: King Kohli in his elements during RR-RCB IPL.2024 match

IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: MI vs DC Playing 11, live match time, streaming

IPL 2024 RR vs RCB Highlights: Kohli's century in vain, Buttler-Samson take Royals to 4th win

IPL 2024: MI vs DC head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast


Player Span Mat Inns Ct Max Ct/Inn
SK Raina (CSK/GL) 2008-2021 205 204 109 3 0.534
V Kohli (RCB) 2008-2024 242* 240 109 3 0.454
KA Pollard (MI) 2010-2022 189 189 103 2 0.544
RG Sharma (DC/MI) 2008-2024 246 246 99 3 0.402
S Dhawan (DC/MI/PBKS/SRH) 2008-2024 221 221 98 3 0.443

Topics : Virat Kohli Chris Gayle Babar Azam David Warner Indian Premier League IPL BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon