IPL 2025 today's match: GT vs MI Playing 11, key matchups in Eliminator

IPL 2025 today's match: GT vs MI Playing 11, key matchups in Eliminator

Check the key player battles and probable line-ups ahead of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. Use these insights to build your fantasy team for this high-stakes clas

GT vs MI Playing 11 in IPL 2025 eliminator

GT vs MI Playing 11 in IPL 2025 eliminator

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
The IPL 2025 Eliminator promises high-stakes drama as Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die clash on Friday. Both teams have tasted championship glory before but now find themselves battling inconsistency and the absence of key overseas players. Shubman Gill-led GT stumbled into the playoffs with back-to-back defeats, while Hardik Pandya’s MI—despite a star-studded squad—have struggled with batting tempo and player availability. With a spot in Qualifier 2 at stake, both sides will need to address their bowling concerns and middle-order fragility. GT will look to their top-order firepower, while MI will hope for a Suryakumar Yadav special to carry them forward. Expect a fiercely contested battle between two experienced playoff sides hungry for redemption. 
 
 
Shubman Gill IPL 2025 Captaincy Record
  • Matches: 14
  • Wins: 9
  • Losses: 5
  • No Result: 0
  • Win Percentage: 64.28%
Hardik Pandya IPL 2025 Captaincy Record
  • Matches: 14
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses: 6
  • No Result: 0
  • Win Percentage: 57.14%
GT Probable Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2025 Eliminator 

Gujarat Titans enter the Eliminator needing a strong comeback after losing form late in the league stage. Without Jos Buttler, who departed for national duty, their batting will lean heavily on Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Kusal Mendis may slot in, but it is uncertain if he can fill the void left by Buttler. Bowling remains a concern—pace spearhead Prasidh Krishna has been excellent with 23 wickets, but Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan must step up early. Rashid Khan’s lack of impact this season adds to their worries. The Titans’ playoff hopes hinge on both leadership and an all-round team response.
 
GT Probable 11 (Probable): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler / Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj 
Impact Sub Options: Prasidh Krishna
 
GT Full Squad IPL 2025: 
Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Sudharsan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
 
MI Probable Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator 
Mumbai Indians face their own set of challenges heading into the Eliminator. With Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks unavailable, Jonny Bairstow is expected to partner Rohit Sharma at the top. Bairstow’s inclusion brings experience, but he will need to settle in quickly. Suryakumar Yadav remains the batting mainstay with over 600 runs, but Tilak Varma’s dip in form is a concern. The middle order will need to offer better support if MI are to post or chase competitive totals. On the bowling front, Mumbai still have an edge, with a seasoned attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and spinners capable of controlling the middle overs.
 
MI Probable 11 (Probable): Ryan Rickelton / Jonny Bairstow (wk), Will Jacks / Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah 
Impact Sub: Rohit Sharma
 
MI Full Squad IPL 2025: 
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Charith Asalanka, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs
 
GT vs MI: Key Player Battles to Watch in IPL 2025 Eliminator 
GT Batters vs MI Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Sai Sudharsan Trent Boult IPL 4 31 2 15.5 103
Sai Sudharsan Mitchell Santner IPL 3 31 0 - 172
Shubman Gill Deepak Chahar IPL 12 101 4 25.3 140
Shubman Gill Trent Boult IPL 12 74 1 74 107
Shubman Gill Mitchell Santner T20s 9 68 1 68 142
Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya IPL 6 19 4 4.8 83
Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah IPL 8 34 2 17 89
Shubman Gill Mujeeb Ur Rahman T20s 3 32 1 32 145
Sherfane Rutherford Trent Boult T20s 6 35 2 17.5 159
Sherfane Rutherford Charith Asalanka T20s 3 3 2 1.5 38
Rashid Khan Jasprit Bumrah T20s 7 6 4 1.5 46
Rashid Khan Reece Topley T20s 3 26 3 8.7 260
Rashid Khan Richard Gleeson T20s 3 6 2 3 200
Kusal Mendis Mitchell Santner T20s 7 34 4 8.5 87
Kusal Mendis Hardik Pandya T20s 5 53 0 - 129
Kusal Mendis Charith Asalanka T20s 4 11 2 5.5 65
Kusal Mendis Mujeeb Ur Rahman T20s 4 26 0 - 93
Karim Janat Trent Boult T20s 3 3 2 1.5 60
Karim Janat Mujeeb Ur Rahman T20s 4 43 0 - 215
Dasun Shanaka Trent Boult T20s 2 0 2 0 0
MI Batters vs GT Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Rohit Sharma Mohammed Siraj IPL 12 86 1 86 141
Rohit Sharma Rashid Khan T20s 8 55 4 13.8 138
Rohit Sharma Prasidh Krishna IPL 7 51 2 25.5 170
Rohit Sharma Ishant Sharma IPL 11 56 3 18.7 122
Rohit Sharma Washington Sundar IPL 7 38 3 12.7 123
Suryakumar Yadav Rashid Khan T20s 13 117 0 - 152
Suryakumar Yadav Mohammed Siraj IPL 7 69 1 69 230
Suryakumar Yadav Prasidh Krishna IPL 8 63 2 31.5 147
Suryakumar Yadav Sai Kishore IPL 2 32 1 32 178
Suryakumar Yadav Rahul Tewatia IPL 5 28 1 28 117
Tilak Varma Gerald Coetzee T20s 5 49 2 24.5 188
Tilak Varma Rashid Khan IPL 6 24 2 12 104
Tilak Varma Prasidh Krishna IPL 3 0 2 0 0
Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan T20s 8 32 2 16 73
Hardik Pandya Prasidh Krishna IPL 6 59 1 59 155
Hardik Pandya Mohammed Siraj IPL 6 39 0 - 150
Hardik Pandya Dasun Shanaka T20s 3 13 3 4.3 108
Hardik Pandya Ishant Sharma IPL 4 33 0 - 143
Hardik Pandya Washington Sundar IPL 5 22 0 - 105
Mitchell Santner Mohammed Siraj T20s 5 10 3 3.3 67
Jonny Bairstow Mohammed Siraj IPL 4 60 1 60 200
Jonny Bairstow Rashid Khan T20s 4 26 0 - 124
Jonny Bairstow Rahul Tewatia IPL 2 6 2 3 100
Jonny Bairstow Washington Sundar T20s 5 54 1 54 146
 

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

