IPL 2025 today's match: GT vs MI Playing 11, key matchups in Eliminator

The IPL 2025 Eliminator promises high-stakes drama as Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die clash on Friday. Both teams have tasted championship glory before but now find themselves battling inconsistency and the absence of key overseas players. Shubman Gill-led GT stumbled into the playoffs with back-to-back defeats, while Hardik Pandya’s MI—despite a star-studded squad—have struggled with batting tempo and player availability. With a spot in Qualifier 2 at stake, both sides will need to address their bowling concerns and middle-order fragility. GT will look to their top-order firepower, while MI will hope for a Suryakumar Yadav special to carry them forward. Expect a fiercely contested battle between two experienced playoff sides hungry for redemption.
Shubman Gill IPL 2025 Captaincy Record
- Matches: 14
- Wins: 9
- Losses: 5
- No Result: 0
- Win Percentage: 64.28%
Hardik Pandya IPL 2025 Captaincy Record
- Matches: 14
- Wins: 8
- Losses: 6
- No Result: 0
- Win Percentage: 57.14%
GT Probable Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2025 Eliminator
Also Read
Gujarat Titans enter the Eliminator needing a strong comeback after losing form late in the league stage. Without Jos Buttler, who departed for national duty, their batting will lean heavily on Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Kusal Mendis may slot in, but it is uncertain if he can fill the void left by Buttler. Bowling remains a concern—pace spearhead Prasidh Krishna has been excellent with 23 wickets, but Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan must step up early. Rashid Khan’s lack of impact this season adds to their worries. The Titans’ playoff hopes hinge on both leadership and an all-round team response.
GT Probable 11 (Probable): Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler / Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Sub Options: Prasidh Krishna
GT Full Squad IPL 2025:
Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Sudharsan, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
MI Probable Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator
Mumbai Indians face their own set of challenges heading into the Eliminator. With Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks unavailable, Jonny Bairstow is expected to partner Rohit Sharma at the top. Bairstow’s inclusion brings experience, but he will need to settle in quickly. Suryakumar Yadav remains the batting mainstay with over 600 runs, but Tilak Varma’s dip in form is a concern. The middle order will need to offer better support if MI are to post or chase competitive totals. On the bowling front, Mumbai still have an edge, with a seasoned attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and spinners capable of controlling the middle overs.
MI Probable 11 (Probable): Ryan Rickelton / Jonny Bairstow (wk), Will Jacks / Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Sub: Rohit Sharma
MI Full Squad IPL 2025:
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Charith Asalanka, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs
GT vs MI: Key Player Battles to Watch in IPL 2025 Eliminator
|GT Batters vs MI Bowlers
|Batter
|Bowler
|Format
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Avg
|SR
|Sai Sudharsan
|Trent Boult
|IPL
|4
|31
|2
|15.5
|103
|Sai Sudharsan
|Mitchell Santner
|IPL
|3
|31
|0
|-
|172
|Shubman Gill
|Deepak Chahar
|IPL
|12
|101
|4
|25.3
|140
|Shubman Gill
|Trent Boult
|IPL
|12
|74
|1
|74
|107
|Shubman Gill
|Mitchell Santner
|T20s
|9
|68
|1
|68
|142
|Shubman Gill
|Hardik Pandya
|IPL
|6
|19
|4
|4.8
|83
|Shubman Gill
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IPL
|8
|34
|2
|17
|89
|Shubman Gill
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|T20s
|3
|32
|1
|32
|145
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Trent Boult
|T20s
|6
|35
|2
|17.5
|159
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Charith Asalanka
|T20s
|3
|3
|2
|1.5
|38
|Rashid Khan
|Jasprit Bumrah
|T20s
|7
|6
|4
|1.5
|46
|Rashid Khan
|Reece Topley
|T20s
|3
|26
|3
|8.7
|260
|Rashid Khan
|Richard Gleeson
|T20s
|3
|6
|2
|3
|200
|Kusal Mendis
|Mitchell Santner
|T20s
|7
|34
|4
|8.5
|87
|Kusal Mendis
|Hardik Pandya
|T20s
|5
|53
|0
|-
|129
|Kusal Mendis
|Charith Asalanka
|T20s
|4
|11
|2
|5.5
|65
|Kusal Mendis
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|T20s
|4
|26
|0
|-
|93
|Karim Janat
|Trent Boult
|T20s
|3
|3
|2
|1.5
|60
|Karim Janat
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|T20s
|4
|43
|0
|-
|215
|Dasun Shanaka
|Trent Boult
|T20s
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|MI Batters vs GT Bowlers
|Batter
|Bowler
|Format
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Avg
|SR
|Rohit Sharma
|Mohammed Siraj
|IPL
|12
|86
|1
|86
|141
|Rohit Sharma
|Rashid Khan
|T20s
|8
|55
|4
|13.8
|138
|Rohit Sharma
|Prasidh Krishna
|IPL
|7
|51
|2
|25.5
|170
|Rohit Sharma
|Ishant Sharma
|IPL
|11
|56
|3
|18.7
|122
|Rohit Sharma
|Washington Sundar
|IPL
|7
|38
|3
|12.7
|123
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Rashid Khan
|T20s
|13
|117
|0
|-
|152
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mohammed Siraj
|IPL
|7
|69
|1
|69
|230
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Prasidh Krishna
|IPL
|8
|63
|2
|31.5
|147
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Sai Kishore
|IPL
|2
|32
|1
|32
|178
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Rahul Tewatia
|IPL
|5
|28
|1
|28
|117
|Tilak Varma
|Gerald Coetzee
|T20s
|5
|49
|2
|24.5
|188
|Tilak Varma
|Rashid Khan
|IPL
|6
|24
|2
|12
|104
|Tilak Varma
|Prasidh Krishna
|IPL
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Hardik Pandya
|Rashid Khan
|T20s
|8
|32
|2
|16
|73
|Hardik Pandya
|Prasidh Krishna
|IPL
|6
|59
|1
|59
|155
|Hardik Pandya
|Mohammed Siraj
|IPL
|6
|39
|0
|-
|150
|Hardik Pandya
|Dasun Shanaka
|T20s
|3
|13
|3
|4.3
|108
|Hardik Pandya
|Ishant Sharma
|IPL
|4
|33
|0
|-
|143
|Hardik Pandya
|Washington Sundar
|IPL
|5
|22
|0
|-
|105
|Mitchell Santner
|Mohammed Siraj
|T20s
|5
|10
|3
|3.3
|67
|Jonny Bairstow
|Mohammed Siraj
|IPL
|4
|60
|1
|60
|200
|Jonny Bairstow
|Rashid Khan
|T20s
|4
|26
|0
|-
|124
|Jonny Bairstow
|Rahul Tewatia
|IPL
|2
|6
|2
|3
|100
|Jonny Bairstow
|Washington Sundar
|T20s
|5
|54
|1
|54
|146