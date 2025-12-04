Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / 2nd Ashes Test: Here's why ENG & AUS players are wearing black armbands

2nd Ashes Test: Here's why ENG & AUS players are wearing black armbands

Smith died suddenly in Perth on December 1 at the age of 62, with his family confirming he passed away unexpectedly at his apartment in South Perth

Robin Smith, black armband, ENG vs AUS, Ashes

England and Australia players are wearing blackarm band to honour Robin Smith.

Anish Kumar Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Players from both England and Australia wore black armbands during the second Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, prompting curiosity among fans in the stands and viewers watching at home.
 
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first, but the focus briefly shifted before the opening ball as the stadium observed a minute’s silence in memory of Robin Smith, the former England and Hampshire cricketer who died earlier this week.
 
The armbands are being worn throughout the match as a mark of respect — a traditional cricketing gesture used to honour individuals who have made a significant contribution to the sport.
 
 
Smith died suddenly in Perth on December 1 at the age of 62, with his family confirming he passed away unexpectedly at his apartment in South Perth. Admired for his courage at the crease and strong technique, Smith built a reputation for standing up to the fastest bowlers of his era.
 
He played 62 Tests for England between 1988 and 1996, scoring 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67, with nine centuries and 28 half-centuries. His highest Test score was 175. In 71 One-Day Internationals, he made 2,419 runs, including four hundreds.
 
At the domestic level, Smith spent his entire first-class career with Hampshire, amassing more than 26,000 runs in 426 matches and scoring 61 centuries. He also excelled in List A cricket, with nearly 15,000 runs across 443 games.
 

More From This Section

Still from India's 2026 T20 WC jersey launch

BCCI reveals Indian team's jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Raipur

Ashes Test series

Australia vs England head-to-head stats in Ashes Test series over the years

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI full scorecard

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 2nd ODI: Markram-Breetzke help SA level series 1-1 in Raipur

Mohit Sharma

Veteran pacer Mohit Sharma announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20I all-rounder rankings; Kohli, Rahul rise in ODIs

Topics : Ashes Series England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon