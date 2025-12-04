2nd Ashes Test: Here's why ENG & AUS players are wearing black armbands

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Players from both England and Australia wore black armbands during the second Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, prompting curiosity among fans in the stands and viewers watching at home.
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat first, but the focus briefly shifted before the opening ball as the stadium observed a minute’s silence in memory of Robin Smith, the former England and Hampshire cricketer who died earlier this week.
The armbands are being worn throughout the match as a mark of respect — a traditional cricketing gesture used to honour individuals who have made a significant contribution to the sport.
Smith died suddenly in Perth on December 1 at the age of 62, with his family confirming he passed away unexpectedly at his apartment in South Perth. Admired for his courage at the crease and strong technique, Smith built a reputation for standing up to the fastest bowlers of his era.
He played 62 Tests for England between 1988 and 1996, scoring 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67, with nine centuries and 28 half-centuries. His highest Test score was 175. In 71 One-Day Internationals, he made 2,419 runs, including four hundreds.
At the domestic level, Smith spent his entire first-class career with Hampshire, amassing more than 26,000 runs in 426 matches and scoring 61 centuries. He also excelled in List A cricket, with nearly 15,000 runs across 443 games.